Hospitality: IDS-Next Restates Commitment to Nigeria

By Justina Uzo

IDS-Next has reiterated it’s determination to develop innovative solutions that would improve operational efficiencies of hotels and the service industry in the country.

Link-Spec, the exclusive authorised distributor of IDS-Next products in Nigeria, is a full-service Information Technology (IT) company that aims to drive data and network safety, backup, and operational efficiency using customized IT solutions.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Link-Spec Technologies Limited, Alfred Salami who gave the assurance said IDS-Next’s participation for the first time as co-headline sponsor of the yearly hospitality conference held in Lagos recently was as a result of the value added the platform offered.

‘‘The yearly hotel conference provides a platform for every hospitality professional to share industry knowledge. Associating with these professionals means that we could leverage on this platform to showcase our various innovative solutions to these professionals.

As co- headline sponsor of this event, we believe that partnering with every hotel represented is a step in the right direction because the importance of embracing the right technologies for hotel operations cannot be over- emphasised,” he said.

Salami stressed that the conference was a good platform for the company to expose its products and network because of the benefits derived.

‘‘Meeting these industry professionals and showcasing our solutions and products to them is a thing of joy. We were able to share our innovations and how our solutions can help enhance their operations. We intend to be an integral part of the HMCA conference by sponsoring future events.’’

While speaking on the products and services on offer by the firm to improve service delivery in the sector, the managing director said

the firm delivers strategic solutions on new technologies, enterprise IT, communication, and networking supporting clients in the Hospitality industry to manage and optimise their IT resources. Link-Spec, he said, is also proficient in IP network design and system integration which has been widely known to increase the seamless and security of enterprise network environment.

It would be recalled that IDS-Next won the “Most Innovative Hotel Technology Company 2024” award at the recently held Hotel Managers Conference and Awards (HMCA) 2024 in Lagos.

Reflecting on the award, Salami disclosed, ‘‘I feel so excited about this award of recognition. It shows the level of impact IDS-Next has made in providing world class innovative technological solutions for the hospitality industry, especially in Nigeria.’’

He added: ‘‘The award is certainly going to enhance our level of impact in the hospitality industry in Nigeria.

On the services of IDS-Next, Salami said ‘‘IDS-Next is an all-in-one hotel ERP software company that provides smart integrated solutions to enhance the operational efficiencies across all the departments of a hotel integrating both front office and Back-office operations.

‘‘With presence in over 45 countries, and for over 35 years, we have provided innovative solutions enhancing the operations of more than 10,000 hotels. It would interest you to know that the biggest hotel in Nigeria uses our software for the management of their entire operations because of the immense benefits.

The firm is

a leading distributor of enterprise IT security and networking products in Africa’s hospitality industry with branches and representative offices in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Benin City, and technical presence in all Nigerian states as well as East and West Africa. Founded in 1987, IDS-Next became India’s largest hotel software company in its first decade of operations and Asia’s largest in 2009. Today, IDS-Next is said to be the leading provider of smart hotel software across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania, serving customers in 50 countries.

Salami described Nigerian hospitality as a vibrant and growing.

‘‘The Nigerian hospitality industry is a vibrant and growing sector that offers a unique blend of traditional and modern experiences,’’ he noted.