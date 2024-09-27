  • Friday, 27th September, 2024

Six Abducted Katsina Farmers Rescued by Security Operatives 

Nigeria | 55 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

Six farmers, who were abducted by terrorists in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State while harvesting their crops, have been rescued by security operatives.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, announced this in a statement issued to THISDAY on Friday.

He said the freed captives, who comprised three women and three children, were kidnapped on 26 September by the hoodlums while harvesting maize at a farm near Gurbi Magariya village in Jibia Local Government. 

“In a swift response, local vigilantes, working in conjunction with the Community Watch Corp, military, police, civil defence, and the Department of State Services (DSS) pursued the bandits and rescued the hostages,” the statement added.

He added that the state government commended the efforts of the security agencies and vigilantes in ensuring the safe return of the abducted women and children.

