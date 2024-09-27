Onga Rewards More Winners In Ongoing Promo 

A consumer from Lagos State, Patricia Eziashi Ihioma, was rewarded with N1million at the Onga week 2 raffle draw that was held in Lagos.

During the raffle draw, Ihioma, confirmed that he participated in the ongoing Onga Taste the Millions promo.

He said, ‘’I am really surprised by this great news, thanks Onga for the cash gift.”

The National Key Account Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, Arike Nwachukwu, said there are more opportunities for consumers to win throughout September and October, 2024.

“We are thrilled by the positive response to the ongoing promo nationwide. There are still many more opportunities for our consumers to win big throughout September and October 2024. This promo is our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal customers.

She said, “To qualify for the Onga Taste the Millions promo, existing and new customers are required to buy one pack of Onga Beef or Chicken 90 cubes pack or two packs of Onga Beef or Chicken 50 cubes pack, and exchange the empty pack(s) for a scratch card at the collection centre closest to them; scratch the card to reveal a unique code; send in the unique code to 1393 to submit their entry and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Weekly draws will continue until the promo ends in October 2024, with exciting prizes still to be won.’’

Representatives from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), National Lottery and Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) were present at the event to monitor and ensure transparency of the raffle draw process.

The Media and Equity Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, Olawande Meyungbo, in his remark, thanked everyone who participated in the live draw.

He said, “We encourage our consumers to continue participating in the promo. The excitement continues as we approach the coming weeks.”