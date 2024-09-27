Mrs Biden Bids Visiting African First Ladies Farewell At UNGA

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the United States President, Jill Biden has bidded farewell to visiting African First Ladies including that of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to a release issued on Thursday by media aide to Mrs Tinubu, Busola Kukoyi, Mrs Biden who hosted the First Ladies to a lunch described her interactions with her African counterparts as impactful as the lunch will be the last she will be hosting as the First Lady of the US.

She said the bond they have forged over the years in their struggle to promote peace in the world and attract development to their respective countries will continue beyond next year January when she is expected to vacate office as the First Lady of the United States.

Her words: “I appreciate you all for always coming for this gathering, I have a great feeling that I will be seeing more of you in my next chapter of life. I wish you all the best as you all return to your various countries as it has come to my notice that many of you have a long way back home”.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, attended the lunch, held at Pier 57, New York, as one of the events marking the end of her engagements and participation at the 79th session of UNGA.

Lunch events are common on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, serving as platform for world leaders and their delegation to hold bilateral talks, forge partnership and strengthen diplomatic ties.