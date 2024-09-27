Industry Partners Celebrate Impact of FCMB’s Flexxtern

As the latest cohort of 30 young graduates complete their internships through the First City Monument Bank-powered Flexxtern programme, partner organizations praise the initiative for its transformative impact on fresh graduates. These graduates leave the programme equipped with practical skills, real-world experience, and a more direct path to career success.

“The Flexxtern programme is a platform for self-discovery and career progression,” said Yomi Adebanjo, Group Head of Human Resources at Signal Alliance Technology Holding, one of the programme’s long-term partners. “We have been part of this since 2021, and our experience has been remarkable. Our first Flexxtern is employed full-time with us, and the second performed equally well. This initiative is truly an opportunity to empower young graduates and set them on the path to achieving their dreams.”

“The Flexxterns deployed to us have significantly impacted our organization,” said Olawale Ayuba, Vice President of GRC and Enterprise Fraud at ActivEdge Technologies. “Their contributions have been key to our success, and we are eager to continue this partnership to create more life-changing opportunities for young graduates.”

Also speaking, Ifeoluwa Adeyemo of Insight Publicis said: “The partnership has been a wonderful and impactful experience. The Flexxterns that have come to us are nothing short of great. We have some of them still working with us. We are committed to ensuring this partnership grows and achieves the desired results.”

Divisional Head of Corporate Services & Service Management at FCMB, Felicia Obozuwa, emphasised the importance of partnerships in building a brighter future for Nigerian youths. “Our collaboration with leading organizations is rooted in a shared vision to nurture talent and drive economic development,” she said.