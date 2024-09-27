GIPLC, Better Life Improve Living Condition of  300 Vulnerable Children

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Global Initiative for Peace Love and Care (GIPLC) has partnered with Better Life for Rural Women, led by Hajiya Aisha Babangida, to improve the condition of over 300 homeless children residing in a dilapidated mosque in Mpappe, Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The children, faced with severe challenges, primarily due to a lack of clean water, forcing them to rely on a nearby river for drinking and bathing, the situation which resulted in a waterborne infection, prompted the intervention by Better Life for Rural Women and GIPLC to provide them with better health conditions.

GIPLC had three months ago, partnered Better Life for Rural Women to initiate a fundraiser to rehabilitate the mosque and provide essential water supply.

The initiative, with support from Brains and Hammers, a local construction company, installed a solar-powered borehole with an overhead tank.

Additionally by GIPLC, the mosque was renovated and new bathrooms and toilets were constructed to enhance living conditions.

The project, having been completed, was handed over by GIPLC officially to the community last week.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including the traditional ruler of the community, engineers involved in the renovations, and GIPLC senior executives.

During the handover, GIPLC committed to providing ongoing medical support and a dedicated medical team, comprising doctors, nurses, and lab technicians, will conduct health assessments and provide necessary treatment to ensure the children regain good health.

The partnership, GIPLC noted, has significantly improved the living conditions for the children in Mpape, ensuring access to clean water and better sanitation facilities.

The continued support from GIPLC and Better Life for Rural Women would further enhance the wellbeing of these vulnerable children.