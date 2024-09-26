Seek Release of Nnamdi Kanu, Sixth State for Igbos, Ikwerre Ethnic Group Tackles Ohaneze

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Iwhnurohna Progressive Organisation (IPO) also known as the Ikwerre Ethnic Group has called on Ohaneze Ndigbo to concentrate on more serious issues in Nigeria like seeking for the release of Nnamdi Kanu from detention and the creation of a sixth state for the southeast, rather than drumming the songs of war.

The group further called on Ohaneze to desist from its claims that the Ikwerre nationality belongs to the Igbo ethnic group.

Ikwerre is located in Rivers State, Niger Delta, South-south geopolitical region of Nigeria and shares boundaries with Imo State in the South-East.

Reacting to a statement credited to the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and published in Daily Champion of 22nd April, 2024, the organisation said it is wrong, preposterous and unacceptable for anyone to say that Ikwerre is Igbo after being carved out from Imo State.

Addressing the press on Wednesday in Abuja, President of IPO, Dr. Okachikwu Dibia said Ohaneze should know that it is only a handful of Aro people who were allowed to settle in Ikwerre that can trace their origin to Igboland.

He said, henceforth, such offensive, insulting, abusive and insensitive hate-claim should not be uttered by Ohaneze or any other group or individuals from any part of humanity as Iwhnurohna will not tolerate it anymore.

He added that all ethnic groups in Nigeria should respect their neighbours as distinct people instead of angling and making subtle desperate moves for unification for a political entity they will dominate and control, noting that domination breeds suspicion and suspicion breeds lack of trust which in turn breeds agitation for freedom.

He said: “Ohaneze has more serious issues to deal with in Nigeria than drumming war songs to capture Ikwerre. Igbo needs to seek for the release of Nnamdi Kalu. Ohaneze should seek for the sixth state for the Igbos.

“Ohaneze should organize themselves such that they can speak with one voice. They should be concerned at the abject level of underdevelopment of Igboland in Nigeria and support what Governor Otti is doing in Abia State.

“Ohaneze could also support and advocate for the expansion and/or increase in the existing Ports in Rivers, Cross River and Delta states, which are closer to them than Lagos.

“IPO sees more peaceful development of Ndigbo through trade boom via Ikwerre coastal belt. Ikwerre will not hamper or frustrate Igbo traders’ ships from landing in Port Harcourt if we respect each other, live in peace and the traders pay their taxes to the appropriate authorities in Rivers State.

“Ikwerre has never objected to the progress of Igbos in Ikwerreland. Therefore, this annoying blackmail and hate speech of “Ikwerre is Igbo” must stop. Ohaneze should recognize the need to change its antagonistic attitude towards Ikwerre.

“Igbo should stay and develop their five states and let Ikwerre be. Ikwerre is not Igbo and will never be Igbo.”