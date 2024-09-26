Nigeria’s Chukwueze Set to Join Saudi Train

Super Eagles pacy forward and AC Milan winger, Samuel Chukwueze, is reportedly on the verge of a big-money transfer to Saudi Arabia, with the move potentially happening in the next transfer window.

Chukwueze, who joined the Italian giants last year, has struggled to secure regular playing time, leading to speculation about his future at the club.

According to MilanNews 24, the AFCON 2023 silver medal winner with Nigeria last February had a difficult season at San Siro, with then-manager Stefano Pioli often favouring American star, Christian Pulisic, as the preferred option on the right wing.

Despite Pioli’s departure and the appointment of new head coach, Paulo Fonseca, the Nigerian international is still finding it difficult to break into the starting line up.

Chukwueze appeared to be on the verge of a breakthrough during the preseason when Fonseca gave him a prominent role.

However, Milan’s poor start to the 2024/25 Serie A campaign, where they have failed to win any of their first three matches, has put the Nigerian’s place in jeopardy.

In recent games, AC Milan’s form has improved, securing two wins in their last three matches, including an impressive 2-1 victory over city rivals Inter Milan.

Pulisic’s vital goal in the Milan derby has solidified his position as Fonseca’s first choice on the right wing, pushing Chukwueze further down the pecking order.

The MilanNews 24outlet identified Inter Milan’s young striker, Sebastiano Esposito, as a potential replacement should Chukwueze see a January exit as the best option.

A lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia may tempt the 25-year-old Nigerian to make the switch, especially if his situation at Milan doesn’t improve in the coming months.