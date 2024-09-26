New Pepsodent Campaign Targets 2.1m Pupils

Pepsodent, a leading global toothpaste brand, has launched a nationwide oral health campaign aimed at reaching 2.1million primary school pupils across four states in Nigeria.

The initiative is part of Pepsodent’s ongoing mission to promote oral hygiene, will cover 3,818 schools across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Kano state.

The school activation campaign commenced on Tuesday, 17 September, 2024, simultaneously at 20 primary schools in Lagos. I

Speaking about the initiative, Marketing Head of Unilever Oral Care Nigeria, Oiza Gyang, highlighted the importance of early intervention in building lifelong oral hygiene habits. “Habits are formed from a young age, which is why we are focusing on primary school children to help them develop the important practice of brushing day and and night with a fluoride toothpaste like Pepsodent. This early intervention can lead to lifelong, life changing habits,” Gyang said.

Gyang further noted that simple acts, such as brushing twice daily and using fluoride based toothpaste, can help prevent the incidenct of tooth decay and improve overall oral health. “Brushing correctly and using a fluoride toothpaste is key to reducing the risk of oral diseases. By improving oral health, we not only boost individuals’ overall well-being but also contribute to reducing absenteeism in schools and workplaces due to oral health issues.”

She emphasised the role of children as powerful change agents, stating, “Children can influence the adults around them, encouraging parents and guardians to adopt the habit of brushing twice daily. By teaching these young change-makers, we are fostering a ripple effect that will positively impact entire families and communities.”

She stressed that the campaign is part of Unilever’s broader social mission, which is deeply rooted in its purpose-driven brands.