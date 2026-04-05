APC Convention: Iluore Hails Party’s Strategic Growth, Calls for Sustained Unity

A prominent stakeholder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Finance Director of Cityboy Movement, Edo, Mr. Iluore Augustine, has commended the party’s leadership and members for what he described as a “remarkable demonstration of unity, strategic foresight, and progressive expansion” at the just-concluded national convention.

Speaking shortly after the event, Iluore noted that the convention was not merely a routine political gathering, but a critical moment that reaffirmed the APC’s position as a dynamic and evolving political force in Nigeria.

According to him, the seamless organization and broad participation across party structures reflect a renewed commitment to strengthening internal democracy and consolidating gains made over the years.

He praised the emergence of new executives, describing the process as transparent and reflective of the collective will of party members.

Iluore emphasized that the leadership transition signals a fresh phase for the APC, one that prioritizes inclusiveness, grassroots mobilization, and strategic expansion into new political frontiers.

“The outcome of this convention speaks volumes about the maturity of our party,” he said. “It shows that the APC is not only growing in numbers but also deepening its institutional capacity to govern effectively and respond to the aspirations of Nigerians.”

The Cityboy Edo Finance Director further highlighted the party’s expanding influence across regions, noting that recent political realignments and increasing membership are clear indicators of public confidence in the APC’s vision and policies.

He attributed this growth to consistent efforts by party leaders to engage citizens, deliver impactful governance, and build a resilient political structure.

Iluore also called on party members to rally behind the newly elected leadership, urging them to set aside personal interests and work collectively towards achieving the party’s long-term goals.

He stressed that unity remains the bedrock of the APC’s success and must be preserved at all levels.

“As stakeholders, this is the time for us to close ranks and support the new leadership. The future of our party depends on our ability to remain united, focused, and committed to the ideals that brought us together,” he added.

Reaffirming his loyalty, Illuore pledged continued support for the APC’s agenda, expressing confidence that the party would continue to expand its reach and deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

The convention, widely attended by party leaders, delegates, and observers, is seen by many analysts as a turning point that could further solidify the APC’s dominance in Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of future electoral cycles.