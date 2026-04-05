Easter: Aliu Felicitates Residents, Hails Aiyedatiwa’s Devt Drive

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure South Local Government Area, Hon. Dare Aliu, has extended heartfelt Easter greetings to the people of Ondo State, wishing them a season filled with peace, hope, and renewal.

In his Easter message, Aliu urged residents to use the festive period to strengthen family bonds, promote goodwill and extend support to the less privileged in their communities.

He emphasised that Easter is a time for reflection on personal growth and collective responsibility and that its spirit should inspire service, unity and compassion throughout the year.

The APC chieftain, who is aspiring to represent Akure Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, encouraged citizens to embrace the values of unity, service and community development.

Aliu also commended Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for the developmental strides made across the state, describing the administration as transformative.

He noted the governor’s efforts in road construction, healthcare and education, noting their positive impact on communities and the improved quality of life for residents.

He further praised the state government’s initiatives in youth empowerment and business development, stating that such programmes have created significant opportunities for economic growth across Ondo State.

Urging political actors and residents to continue supporting good governance, Aliu stressed that collaboration and unity are essential to sustaining the state’s progress.

He prayed for continued peace, stability, and prosperity in Ondo State, assuring that his political aspiration is motivated by a genuine desire to serve and contribute to the ongoing development of the state.