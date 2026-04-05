Lagos Forward Network Appoints Oreoluwa Afolayan as Director General

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos Forward Network has appointed Oreoluwa Afolayan as its new Director General, in a move aimed at strengthening its influence and expanding its strategic engagement across Lagos.

The announcement was made at a press briefing in Lagos, which drew stakeholders from the public, private and development sectors.

The appointment signals what the organisation described as a new phase of structured growth and broader statewide coordination.

Afolayan brings a mix of policy experience, executive leadership and entrepreneurial expertise to the role. He holds an Executive MBA and has completed leadership and policy programmes with institutions including the African Leadership Institute West Africa, the Young African Leaders Initiative Regional Leadership Centre, Lagos Business School, Corporate Finance Institute, Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

He previously served as Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State, where he gained experience in governance, policy coordination and public sector leadership. Beyond government, he also leads growth operations in the financial services sector, driving acquisition, retention and scale initiatives for finance products and companies.

Co-Convenor of the network, Toluwase Olaniyan, described the appointment as strategic and timely, noting that Afolayan represents a new generation of leadership defined by clarity, competence and execution.

According to him, “Afolayan’s experience across policy, enterprise and leadership development positions the organisation to build a credible and impactful platform.”

As Director General, Afolayan will oversee coordination and expansion of the network’s strategic initiatives, including statewide network development across all local government areas, stakeholder engagement across political and economic blocs, policy and thought leadership platforms, as well as community-driven empowerment programmes.

The Lagos Forward Network operates at the intersection of policy, people and progress, building a coalition of professionals, community leaders and stakeholders committed to sustainable development and inclusive growth.

With the new appointment, Afolayan said it is reinforcing its mission to serve as a bridge between leadership and citizens, while shaping conversations around governance, economic opportunity and leadership development across the state.

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