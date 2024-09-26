My Political Journey Not Complete Without Ex-Governor Ladoja’s Input, Says Makinde

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said his political trajectory would not be complete without former governor Rasheed Ladoja’s input.

He, however, said the people of Oyo State would continue to look up to the wisdom, experience and leadership of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The governor, who stated this yesterday, when he paid a visit to the Ondo Street, Bodija, Ibadan residence of the former governor, recalled that it was Ladoja, who midwifed the process that led to his emergence as governor in 2019.

Makinde, who felicitated Ladoja on behalf of the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State, maintained that contrary to speculations that he had issues with Ladoja, he never had differences with the political leader, who played an important role in his political history.

He added that despite everything, the octogenarian had done for the state, he still had a lot of roles to play.

“My political trajectory cannot be complete without mentioning his name. Daddy was the one who midwifed the process that led to my emergence as governor in 2019. He played critical roles.

“We may have some political differences. When I became governor in 2019, you were the one that midwifed the process. Wherever I have offended you, I have begged you.

“Today is a special day for one of the leading lights in Ibadanland. So, we thank God. A lot of people may not know this, but I feel that whenever I have the opportunity, I will say it openly. You still have a lot of roles to play, sir. So, we will continue to look forward to your leadership,” he said.

The governor also used the occasion to explain that though he had noticed how some individuals had been accusing him of converting everywhere to a housing estate, some developments have to take place even if they appeared to be unpalatable at the moment.

He noted that the decisions being taken were in the best interest of the state, saying, that wherever there were challenges, his government remained open to addressing them and finding a lasting solution.

He said, “Some critics have falsely accused us of land-grabbing. I even read somewhere on social media that the way Seyi Makinde is going, he might even convert the Lekan Salami Stadium and even the secretariat into housing estates.

“Well, there has to be development. But if there must be development, it will follow a certain trajectory. Where there are challenges, I will say it again and again, we will address them.

“It is God that puts one in a position and it is not by one’s power or knowledge. So, this is just an opportunity for me to tell you to engage with us; wherever there are challenges, we can solve the problem together.”