  • Thursday, 26th September, 2024

LASEPA Seals off Multiple Buildings in Lagos

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Yinka Olatunbosun

In a quest to tackle noise pollution and other environmental violations, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) yesterday sealed off multiple establishments across various parts of the state. The enforcement operation, which targeted locations in Ikeja, Mushin, Gbagada, and Maryland, is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with environmental laws and protect public health.

Among the closed establishments are Vital Products Limited, A & P Nigeria Limited, Polite Anchorage and Suites, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Terrag Inn Apartment, Evening Class Guest House, Celestial Church of God, a printing press, Charley’s Bar, and 7th Heaven Hotel and Suites.

“These establishments were found guilty of violating   environmental regulations despite several warnings from LASEPA,” the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr.  Babatunde Ajayi, said while emphasising the agency’s zero-tolerance stance on non-compliance with environmental laws, adding: “We will not tolerate non-compliance with our regulations.”

Ajayi said all businesses must recognise their environmental responsibilities and collaborate with the state government to ensure a cleaner and more sustainable Lagos.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.