LASEPA Seals off Multiple Buildings in Lagos

Yinka Olatunbosun

In a quest to tackle noise pollution and other environmental violations, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) yesterday sealed off multiple establishments across various parts of the state. The enforcement operation, which targeted locations in Ikeja, Mushin, Gbagada, and Maryland, is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with environmental laws and protect public health.

Among the closed establishments are Vital Products Limited, A & P Nigeria Limited, Polite Anchorage and Suites, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Terrag Inn Apartment, Evening Class Guest House, Celestial Church of God, a printing press, Charley’s Bar, and 7th Heaven Hotel and Suites.

“These establishments were found guilty of violating environmental regulations despite several warnings from LASEPA,” the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, said while emphasising the agency’s zero-tolerance stance on non-compliance with environmental laws, adding: “We will not tolerate non-compliance with our regulations.”

Ajayi said all businesses must recognise their environmental responsibilities and collaborate with the state government to ensure a cleaner and more sustainable Lagos.