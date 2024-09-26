Firm Identifies Tyre Recycling as Solution to Environmental Pollution

By Raheem Akingbolu

FREEE Recycle, a tyre waste recycling and rubber manufacturing company, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s environmental sustainability through innovative recycling solutions and contributions to the circular economy. The company has also identified the huge potential in the waste recycling sector, which it said, still remained untapped, just as it revealed plans to recycle two million tyres annually.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos to commemorate the World Cleanup Day 2024, the Managing Director of FREEE Recycle, Ifedolapo Runsewe, said the organisation was born from a vision to address the environmental hazards caused by waste tyres in Nigeria.

According to the European Parliament, the circular economy is a model of production and consumption, which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products for as long as possible.

According to the firm, the value of waste tyres imported into Nigeria in 2023 alone, was about N108 billion.

