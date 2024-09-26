  • Thursday, 26th September, 2024

Firm Identifies Tyre Recycling as Solution to Environmental Pollution

Business | 2 hours ago

By Raheem Akingbolu

FREEE Recycle, a tyre waste recycling and rubber manufacturing company, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s environmental sustainability through innovative recycling solutions and contributions to the circular economy. The company has also identified the huge potential in the waste recycling sector, which it said, still remained untapped, just as it revealed plans to recycle two million tyres annually. 

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos to commemorate the World Cleanup Day 2024, the Managing Director of FREEE Recycle, Ifedolapo Runsewe, said the organisation was born from a vision to address the environmental hazards caused by waste tyres in Nigeria.

According to the European Parliament, the circular economy is a model of production and consumption, which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products for as long as possible.

According to the firm, the value of waste tyres imported into Nigeria in 2023 alone, was about N108 billion.

The company restated its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s environmental sustainability through innovative recycling solutions and contributions to the circular economy.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.