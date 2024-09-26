Dupe Olusola Launches Foundation to Educate Vulnerable Children

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola, has announced the launch of the Next Generation Foundation(NGF), a philanthropic fund dedicated to improving the lives of underserved and vulnerable children through education. With this foundation, Olusola is extending her lifelong commitment to empowering others, driven by a deep belief in the transformative power of education.

The foundation’s vision is for every child to have access to quality education, and a chance at a better life.

Reflecting on her motivation to create the foundation, Olusola said: “Education changes lives, it opens doors to a future filled with opportunities, particularly for children who might otherwise be left behind. Nigeria faces one of the highest out-of-school populations globally. With the NGF, I hope we can make a meaningful difference in changing that.”

To mark her 50th birthday, Olusola has introduced the foundation’s flagship initiative, the 50 by 50 project, which is a multiyear scholarship programme (commencing in the 2024/2025 academic session), for 50 children, between the ages of six and 18, from low-income families.

The 50 by 50 project will provide free tuition, books, school uniforms, nutrition programmes, access to health services, and mentorship to the beneficiaries, starting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states. This effort will be powered by partnerships with leading social impact organisations focused on education.

According Olusola, through the NGF she aims not only to provide access to education but also to support broader education reform initiatives across Nigeria.