Tinubu Asks Senate to Screen Kekere-Ekun for Appointment as CJN

Sunday Aborisade and Juliet Akoje in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu yesterday asked the Senate to screen for confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Also yesterday, the President requested for the House of Representatives approval of additional Supplementary Budget Proposal to the 2024 Statutory Appropriation for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Tinubu in a letter addressed to the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in seeking the screening of Kekere-Ekun, said his request was in accordance with the nation’s constitution.

Part of the letter read, “Pursuant to 231(1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of 1999 as amended which gives the power to the president to appoint the CJN on the recommendation of the National Judicial Commission (NJC) and subject to confirmation of the Nigerian senate, I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun for confirmation as CJN.

“While I hope that this request will receive the expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Senate.

“Please, accept the Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration and personal regards.”

Tinubu had on August 23, sworn-in Kekere-Ekun as acting CJN and he administered the oath of office on her.

The President’s decision to swear in Kekere-Ekun was then condemned by a former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke who had said Tinubu erred in law to have done that without the Senate approval.

However, the Senate through the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, had said the President’s action was in order.

Adegbonmire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told THISDAY then that Duke was totally wrong on the matter, saying, “An acting CJN can only act for three months.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu has requested the House of Representatives approval of additional Supplementary Budget Proposal to the 2024 Statutory Appropriation for the FCTA.

In a letter to the House dated September 19, 2024, the President said this request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 121 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said the proposal was prepared on the basis of the FCTA’s reviewed revenue and expenditure forecasts and is aligned with the fiscal and developmental policies of the federal government and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The letter, which did not specify any sum, was read by the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during resumption of plenary yesterday.

It read, “I write in accordance with the provisions of Section 121 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to forward herewith an additional Supplementary Budget Proposal for the FCTA for consideration and passage by the House of the Representatives.

“This Supplementary Budget Proposal has been prepared on the basis of the FCTA’S reviewed revenue and expenditure forecasts and is aligned with the fiscal and developmental policies of the federal government and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“With it, the FCTA continues to prioritise improvement of human capital and infrastructure within the Federal Capital Territory.

“While I trust that the House of Representatives will in their usual expeditious manner consider and approve the 2024 Supplementary Budget Proposal of the FCTA, please accept, Rt. Honourable Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration and regards.”

This was the only legislative activity carried out by the House yesterday, as the lawmakers adjourned proceedings to today, in honour of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who died when the National Assembly was on recess.