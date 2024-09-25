PMI Recommends Ways to Curb Culture of Abandoned Projects 

Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Project Management Institute (PMI), George Asamani, has stated that some factors are critical to curb the culture of abandoned projects in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

In a statement Asamani said that while ineffective project management is not the sole cause of abandoned projects, it plays a crucial role in their outcomes.

He said: “Strengthening continuity and ensuring seamless execution, especially during political transitions, can significantly enhance project success. By improving oversight and accountability mechanisms, projects can be completed on time and within budget, ultimately delivering the intended benefits to communities.”

Asamani stated that project management offers a structured approach to navigating the complexities of public infrastructure development. Through proper scheduling, resource allocation, and progress tracking, project management minimises delays and keeps projects on course. “One of its most critical benefits is fostering continuity – comprehensive documentation of decisions, budgets, and timelines ensures that new administrations pick up where previous ones left off without losing momentum,” he added.

Speaking further he explained that a well-structured project management approach begins with thorough feasibility studies that assess financial, technical, and environmental factors impacting delivery. Instead of setting unrealistic timelines, professional project managers use data-driven forecasting to establish achievable deadlines and cost estimates.

“Contingency planning is another essential aspect of project management. Whether facing fluctuating material costs or weather-related delays, project managers are prepared to adapt while keeping the project on track. Cost control mechanisms, such as continuous expense monitoring, allow project managers to identify areas of overspending early and take corrective action before financial distress sets in.

“Risk analysis also plays a vital role in project success. Setting aside financial buffers for emergencies or unforeseen circumstances makes projects less likely to stall due to a lack of funds. Transparency ensures that all stakeholders, including government officials, contractors, and the public, remain informed about the project’s progress. This openness promotes accountability and limits opportunities for malfeasance,” Asamani added.

He expressed that across Africa, infrastructure projects are reshaping skylines and connecting communities. From highways and bridges to energy plants and ports, these projects symbolise progress and the promise of economic development.

“Yet, alongside these bold initiatives, there are too many examples of unfinished roads, abandoned buildings, and projects left incomplete. This reality reveals a pressing challenge: the gap between ambition and execution.

According to the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) report recently, over 56,000 projects valued at more than N12 trillion have been abandoned in the past two decades in Nigeria.”

Across the continent, he said, “There is immense potential for infrastructure development to flourish by enhancing planning, strengthening project management, and building capacity during the project preparation phase.”

According to him, governments can significantly benefit from embracing project management principles at every stage to ensure the successful completion of public development projects.

“By investing in training, adopting proven project management frameworks, and collaborating with certified professionals, governments can significantly enhance the execution of large-scale initiatives, leading to more impactful and sustainable outcomes,” Asamani stressed.

He noted the inefficiencies highlighted by McKinsey emphasise the pressing need for improved project management. With 80 per cent cost overruns and significant delays, adopting standardised processes is essential to delivering better outcomes and reducing waste. Effective project management is a vital tool for governments and organisations dedicated to achieving sustainable development and enhancing prosperity for their citizens.

