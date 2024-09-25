Ligue 1 Celebrates Moses Simon’s Milestone Attainment

Super Eagles winger and Nantes star, Moses Simon, was recognised by French Ligue 1 yesterday after reaching a significant career milestone.

The AFCON 2023 silver medal winner with Nigeria last February is widely regarded as one of the most decisive Nigerian players in the French top division, celebrating his 150th Ligue 1 appearance during Nantes’ 1-1 draw with Angers SCO over the weekend.

The Ligue 1 official Twitter account marked the occasion, celebrating Simon’s contributions with a post stating, “Indispensable Moses Simon.”

In his 150 appearances, the 29-year-old winger has racked up 27 goals and 29 assists, showcasing his vital role in his team’s success.

Simon’s achievement places him fifth among Nigerian players with the most Ligue 1 appearances, trailing only John Utaka (239 games), Wilson Oruma (196), Taye Taiwo (191), and Victor Ikpeba (170).

Further cementing his legacy, Simon’s assist during the Angers match made him the most decisive player for Nantes since their promotion to Ligue 1 in 2013.

His pinpoint pass to Johann Lepenant in the 18th minute gave Nantes an early lead before Angers’ Himad Abdelli equalised later on.

With this assist, Simon broke the previous club record held by the late Emiliano Sala, becoming Nantes’ top contributor with 29 assists in Ligue 1.

This season, the Super Eagles forward has continued his form, recording two goals and two assists in just five games.

Simon was named Nantes’ Player of the Month for August.

Simon, who joined Nantes from Levante in August 2019, helped the Yellow Canaries lift the Coupe de France in 2022. It was the third trophy of his career, having won the Belgian Pro League and the Super Cup with Gent in 2015.