Sanwo-Olu: Lagos Appointed 38 Judges Within 2 Years to Enhance Justice Delivery

Wale Igbintade





Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday disclosed that 38 judges were appointed between 2023 and 2024, to enhance speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the special thanksgiving service for opening of the 2024/2025, new legal year of the Lagos State Judiciary held at the Cathedral Church of Christ Marina.

Represented by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the governor stated that his administration will continue to support the judiciary.

He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to ensuring that the judiciary remains independent, well-resourced, and capable of delivering impartial justice.

Sanwo-Olu commended the judiciary for its efforts in enhancing justice delivery through reforms and infrastructural improvements.

Specifically, he highlighted key achievements, including the digitalisation of court processes, judicial appointments, and training programmes for judges.

“The construction of new court complexes and the renovation of existing judicial infrastructure have created a more conducive environment for the dispensation of justice,” the governor stated.

He particularly lauded the success of the judiciary’s e-filing systems, noting that these digital reforms have helped to reduce delays in case filings, ensuring quicker and more efficient justice delivery.

“I am particularly proud of the digitalisation of the judiciary’s filing processes, which has significantly reduced delays in filing cases,” Sanwo-Olu added.

He stressed that these reforms are part of a broader effort to make the Lagos judiciary a model of efficiency and a beacon of hope for all citizens.

“Our judicial officers have fully embraced these innovations while remaining firmly committed to the timeless values of fairness, equity, and justice,” he remarked.

In line with the commitment to improving the efficiency of the judiciary, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the steady increase in the number of judges within the state.

He pointed out that, in 2023, Lagos State appointed 25 new judges, with an additional 13 judges added in May 2024.

“To maintain efficiency in the swift administration of justice, the judiciary has steadily increased the number of judges. In 2023, 25 judges were appointed, followed by an additional 13 in May 2024.

“As we move forward into the new legal year, I extend my warmest wishes for a successful 2024 and 2025 of continued progress, reform, and justice for all.

“The vital role you play in interpreting our law, adjudicating civil and criminal matters, and providing Mechanisms for alternative dispute resolution are immensely instrumental in achieving an effective justice delivery,” he said.

Earlier in his sermon, the Diocesan Bishop of the cathedral, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi, urged judges to refrain from being partial, or bribery in order to pervert the cause of justice.

The bishop said: ” The judiciary is the hope of the citizens in Nigeria, both rich and poor because justice delayed is justice denied.

“We have come here today to rejoice and thank God for the new legal year but if you take bribe and do not treat people fairly, it will distort the prosperity of our land because the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

“Bribery will not allow one to see the truth. The point is that one cannot take a bribe and be impartial.

“As you give judgment, those that are right, give them the right judgment and those that are wrong, tell them that they are wrong.

“As Christian judge, lawyers, do not pervert justice because the children of Eli did so and died on the same day,” he warned.