Radda Orders Amendment of Katsina Penal Code Law to Punish Terrorists’ Informants

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has ordered the immediate amendment of the state’s Penal Code Law to make provision for effective punishment of terrorists’ informants and other terrorism-related offences in the state.

Radda disclosed this Tuesday while declaring open a two-day capacity building workshop for stakeholders in the criminal justice system organised by the state Ministry of Justice.

He explained that the state is currently faced with security challenges, hence the need for the modification of the penal code law to provide stiffer punishments for terrorists’ informants and their sponsors.

He said: “I have given directives to the office of the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to amend the Penal Code Law to make provision for effective punishment of informants and other accomplices of the offences of banditry, kidnapping, among other things.”

Radda reiterated that the administration of criminal justice plays a pivotal role in sustaining social order, cohesion and protecting individuals’ rights by addressing challenges and implementation of workable solutions.

He said building the capacity and enhancing the skills of critical stakeholders in the administration of justice for efficient and effective service delivery remain the cardinal objectives of his administration.

He stressed that his administration has revamped the state judicial system and it was committed to ensuring that justice is served for the betterment of the state and the country at large.

The governor therefore urged all the participants to pay attention and make robust contributions to the discussions and issues to be raised during the two-day capacity building workshop.

According to him, “Let us work together to build a more effective and just administration of criminal justice law in Katsina State.”