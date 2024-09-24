Biodiversity: NNPC, First E&P, NCF Launch 500,000 Tree Planting Initiative

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





In a move towards environmental sustainability and community empowerment, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and First E&P Joint Venture (JV) have announced the launch of the Afforestation, Livelihood Enhancement, and Carbon Sequestration (ALEC) initiative.

Done in partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), the promoters, in a statement stressed that the initiative will work to combat critical issues of deforestation, biodiversity loss, and climate change in 11 littoral communities of Bayelsa state.

According to the partners, the signing of the initiative which was carried out in Lagos will also simultaneously enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of the local population in the state.

“In Nigeria, the situation calls for immediate action, with an estimated 70-80 per cent of the nation’s original forests already lost due to unsustainable logging and agricultural expansion, as reported by Global Forest Watch and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

“Moreover, Nigeria harbours 309 species that are currently listed as threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list. Without immediate and decisive action, Nigeria is on track to lose its remaining mangrove forests by 2050, according to projections by the NCF.

“This is a loss that would not only exacerbate the effects of climate change but also further endanger the country’s rich biodiversity,” the statement added.

In response to the pressing issues, the ALEC initiative, according to the release, will plant half a million trees over a span of five years and work towards rehabilitating and conserving critical ecosystems in the host communities for the NNPC Ltd/FIRST E&P JV.

In addition to contributing to global climate mitigation efforts through enhanced carbon sequestration, the initiative will help restore some critical mangrove and tropical forest habitats for these communities in a bid to create greener, more sustainable ecosystems that benefit both people and wildlife.

Commenting on the partnership signing, Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti, said: “This initiative reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility as well as a clear understanding that sustainable business success is inherently tied to the wellbeing of the communities we serve and the ecosystems we rely on.

Besides, the Executive Director, Corporate Services at FIRST E&P, Mr. Emmanuel Etomi, said during the signing event that the ALEC project marked a pivotal step in the company’s journey towards a sustainable future.

“By restoring the vital ecosystems of our host communities, we are not only addressing a critical environmental need but also empowering local communities with new economic opportunities.

“ This project exemplifies the powerful synergy between environmental stewardship and community development, underscoring our deep commitment to leaving a lasting legacy of positive impact,” he added.

Also speaking at the partnership signing, the Director General of the NCF, Dr. Joseph Onoja, remarked: “We are very excited about this project because it aligns with our strategic pillars, such as habitat restoration, tackling the climate crisis, and species conservation.

“This project will help us achieve some of the key goals we have set and ensure that people in the beneficiary communities, as well as Nigerians as a whole, enjoy a better quality of life while safeguarding the environment.”

Officially launched with a signing event at the Lekki Conservation Centre, the project marked the beginning of an ambitious journey toward environmental renewal and community resilience, the sponsors stated.

“This initiative not only reinforces Nigeria’s leadership in global efforts to combat climate change and biodiversity loss but also underscores the nation’s critical role in fostering sustainable development,” the statement added.