Vandals Destroy Gombe-Damaturu-Maiduguri Power Line, Cut Off Two States



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

For the umpteenth time this year, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday announced that vandals had again attacked the Gombe-Damaturu-Maiduguri 330kV transmission line.

The line has for over a year come under incessant attacks by terrorists in the North-east who had continued to destroy it after several repairs by the transmission company.



According to the company, the latest incident has not only thrown the entire Yobe state capital, Damaturu into total darkness, but had also impacted neighbouring Maiduguri in Borno state.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that its tower No T372, along Gombe -Damaturu-Maiduguri 330kV transmission line was brought down by vandals on Saturday, 21st September 2024, at about 1:44am.



“This development has thrown the whole of Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, up to Maiduguri in Borno State out of power supply.

“This time, the vandals cut off all four tower footing, resulting in the collapse of tower T372 along the Gombe-Damaturu-Maiduguri section, which was discovered by TCN’s linesmen deployed on emergency patrol.

“Following this destructive attack, effort is ongoing by TCN’s engineers in the interim, to back feed Damaturu through a 33kV transmission line from Potiskum, while Maiduguri town will be fed from the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP),” the TCN stated in a statement signed by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah.



Meanwhile, the transmission company stated that work will commence immediately to dismantle and evacuate the collapsed tower for reconstruction and restoration of the transmission line.

“TCN frowns at the incessant attack on our collective national assets and enjoin citizens to be vigilant in protecting these assets and also to report suspicious activities or persons around our transmission infrastructure to law enforcement agents or TCN offices in that vicinity .

“TCN is committed to a quick restoration of bulk power to the affected areas and will expedite reconstruction work on the tower to ensure that it is completed as soon as possible,” the commission added.