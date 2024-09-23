Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting

* Council congratulates Edo gov-elect, Okpebholo

* Observes a minute silence to honour late ex-minister, Audu-Jankada

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is presently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Before the commencement of the meeting, FEC congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) family in Edo State and the governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, following the party’s victory at last Saturday’s governorship poll in the state.

Commending President Tinubu’s leadership, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, appreciated him on behalf of the council for his commitment to electoral process and strengthening of Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “We want to use this opportunity, Mr. Chairman, to congratulate the people of Edo State, particularly the APC family, father of the APC, in their fantastic outing, recording a huge victory, which had eluded the APC for over eight years.

“The election has been adjudged to be free and fair and that is what Mr. President has always stood for. We want to thank you, Mr. President, for being committed to the electoral process and ethos of democracy.

“Once again, we thank our family members of the APC from Edo State for this wonderful showing.”

FEC also observed a minute’s silence in honour of a deceased former member of the council, Mrs Salome Audu-Jankada, who passed on on August 27, 2024.

Mrs Audu-Jankada served as Minister of Women and Youth Development during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

Akume stated: “Mister Chairman, we want to announce the demise of a former member of the Federal Executive Council, Mrs. Salome Audu-Jankada. Mrs Salome Audu-Jankada was a member of the Federal Executive Council under the government of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. She was Minister of Women Affairs and Youth Development.

“She passed on on August 27, 2024. In line with our tradition, Mr. Chairman, may I please request council members to rise and observe a minute silence in honour of the former Federal Executive Council member.”

Vice-President Kashim Shettima is not attending the FEC meeting as he is currently in the United States to represent President Tinubu at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Those attending the FEC meeting include the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, ministers, as well as other members of the council.

Details later…