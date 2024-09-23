  • Monday, 23rd September, 2024

Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

* Council congratulates Edo gov-elect, Okpebholo 

* Observes a minute silence to honour late ex-minister, Audu-Jankada 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu is presently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Before the commencement of the meeting, FEC congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) family in Edo State and the governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, following the party’s victory at last Saturday’s governorship poll in the state.

Commending President Tinubu’s leadership, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, appreciated him on behalf of the council for his commitment to electoral process and strengthening of Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “We want to use this opportunity, Mr. Chairman, to congratulate the people of Edo State, particularly the APC family, father of the APC, in their fantastic outing, recording a huge victory, which had eluded the APC for over eight years.

“The election has been adjudged to be free and fair and that is what Mr. President has always stood for. We want to thank you, Mr. President, for being committed to the electoral process and ethos of democracy.

“Once again, we thank our family members of the APC from Edo State for this wonderful showing.”

FEC also observed a minute’s silence in honour of a deceased former member of the council, Mrs Salome Audu-Jankada, who passed on on August 27, 2024.

Mrs Audu-Jankada served as Minister of Women and Youth Development during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

Akume stated: “Mister Chairman, we want to announce the demise of a former member of the Federal Executive Council, Mrs. Salome Audu-Jankada. Mrs Salome Audu-Jankada was a member of the Federal Executive Council under the government of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. She was Minister of Women Affairs and Youth Development.

“She passed on on August 27, 2024. In line with our tradition, Mr. Chairman, may I please request council members to rise and observe a minute silence in honour of the former Federal Executive Council member.”

Vice-President Kashim Shettima is not attending the FEC meeting as he is currently in the United States to represent President Tinubu at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. 

Those attending the FEC meeting include the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, ministers, as well as other members of the council.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.