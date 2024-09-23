NIMC, SecureID Strategise on Advancing Identity Management 

Ayodeji Ake

SecureID, a smart card manufacturing company, proudly hosted the Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote for an insightful role in Nigeria’s identity management, emphasising the importance of local solutions in tackling Nigeria’s identity management hurdles,

According to the Founder and Group CEO of SecureID, Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe, “Identity management is an essential social infrastructure worldwide. We firmly believe that home-grown solutions are the most effective ways to overcome the unique challenges we face.”

She also reiterated that through strategic Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), both the government and the private sector can unlock new opportunities for growth and success in this crucial industry.

The DG of NIMC, Coker-Odusote, discussed the numerous benefits that robust identity management systems bring to the economy.

She also highlighted key accomplishments of the Commission namely enhanced security, increased financial inclusion, improved efficiency in public service and healthcare delivery. She stressed the role of PPPs in accelerating the realization of these benefits.

The DG further commended SecureID, stating that “SecureID’s advanced production technology, alongside its commitment to compliance and quality assurance, is commendable. Their dedication to international standards not only strengthens Nigeria’s position in the global market but also underscores our collective mission of driving secure, reliable identity management solutions.”

As a home-grown company with world-class capabilities, SecureID is well-positioned to offer top-notch services in the identity solutions market. The company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and local content aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s goals for technological advancement and economic diversification.