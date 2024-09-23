Heirs Life Reaffirms Commitment to Affordable, Accessible Insurance

James Emejo in Abuja

Managing Director/Chief Executive, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, Mr. Niyi Onifade, said the company has kept to its promises to deliver simple, accessible, and affordable insurance products for Nigerians.

He said the company had also deployed technology to change the insurance landscape and boost consumers’ confidence.

Speaking to THISDAY at the 2024 Heirs Insurance Essay Championship in Abuja, he said though insurance penetration still remained low, there had been remarkable improvements in recent times.

Onifade, who also doubles as Sector Head, Heir Insurance Group (HIG), said, “But I can confirm to you that the situation is getting better than before. People are becoming much more aware of insurance, unlike before.

“The issue of trust has been a big one. But that is one of the reasons why we decided to enter into the market. To change the narrative. And that is what we are doing. Today, I want to believe that people are hearing what they were not used to in terms of insurance.”