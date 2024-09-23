Enviable Transport Unveils CNG Tricycles to Ease Financial Burden

Sunday Okobi

In response to rising fuel costs following the removal of fuel subsidies, businessman, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has unveiled a showroom for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered tricycles through his company, Enviable Transport, in partnership with Bajaj Auto Nigeria.

The initiative is aimed at reducing transportation expenses for both drivers and passengers.

The unveiling was held at Enviable Transport’s head office showroom on Ikorodu–Sagamu Road, Ikorodu, Lagos

The partnership seeks to promote the adoption of CNG vehicles as a cost-effective solution to the fuel crisis.

During the launch event, Chief Executive Officer, Enviable Transport, Iyiegbu, explained the strategic choice of Ikorodu for the showroom, stating that: “We want to meet the transportation needs of the people with ease and convenience. This location, with its world-class infrastructure and accessibility, is perfect for that.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Enviable Transport Mr. Ituma Chukwuemeka, emphasized that the company has been working to address the impact of rising fuel prices on the transportation sector.

He noted that Enviable Transport had previously launched electric vehicles in Abuja, benefiting from the city’s stable electricity supply and fast-charging stations that allow for full charges in just 40 minutes, covering up to 400 kilometers.

However, with CNG being five to seven times cheaper than petrol, the company has now shifted its focus to CNG-powered tricycles.

“CNG offers significant savings. “Where a driver typically spends ₦700 on petrol daily, CNG reduces that cost to as low as ₦100, making it more affordable for commuters,” Chukwuemeka explained.

He said that Enviable Transport has implemented several payment schemes, including hire purchase and credit sales, to make the CNG tricycles accessible to drivers.

“These flexible financing options allow drivers to start working and gradually paying off the cost of the vehicle, helping them to manage their finances effectively,” he said.

Business Head of Bajaj Two Wheelers in Nigeria, Mr. Sijesh Radhakrishnan, highlighted Bajaj’s dominant market share in the Nigerian motorcycle and tricycle sectors.

According to him, “Bajaj’s 65 percent share of the motorcycle market underscores its leadership position, and the partnership with Enviable Transport aims to further revolutionize the transport sector with CNG-powered tricycles.”

Bajaj’s Regional Manager, Mr. Puranik Vishwesh, explained the advantages of the new CNG-powered tricycles, which feature dual-fuel technology, adding that this allows drivers to switch between CNG and petrol, providing both an eco-friendly and cost-effective option for transportation.

Vishwesh noted that drivers could save up to ₦8,000 daily on fuel costs with CNG, and the cost of the tricycle, priced at ₦4 million, could be recouped within three months due to the fuel savings.

With the increasing availability of CNG refueling stations across Lagos and other regions, Bajaj and Enviable Transport are confident that CNG technology will transform Nigeria’s transportation landscape, much like it did in India over a decade ago.

The initiative also supports Nigeria’s push toward green energy and offers much-needed financial relief to both drivers and fleet owners, especially in light of the ongoing fuel price surge.

This development is expected to ease the burden on low-income earners who rely on tricycles for their daily commute, while promoting a more sustainable, cost-efficient transportation system across the country.