Osimhen Provides Another Assist as Galatasaray Beat Fenerbahce

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, provided another assist as Galatasaray defeated Fenerbahce 3-1 in the Turkish Super Lig yesterday.

Osimhen also provided an assist in his debut game when Galatasaray beat Rizespor 4-0 last weekend.

The Napoli on loan striker provided a world-class assist for Dries Mertens to double Galatasaray’s lead in the 28th minute.

Osimhen set up Mertens, his former Napoli teammate by passing the ball to him with his chest inside the box from a cross, with the Belgian running on to the pass and who slotted past the keeper.

An own goal by Fenerbahce’s Dominik Livakovic gave Galatasaray the lead in the 20th minute.

Gabriel Sara got the third goal on the hour mark while Edin Dzeko pulled a goal back for Fenerbahce on 63 minutes from the penalty spot.

The win saw leaders Galatasaray, on 18 points, go five points clear of Fenerbahce in the Turkish Lig table after six games.

