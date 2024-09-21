Shying Away from Constitution Review Amounts to Postponing Dooms Day, Ndukuba Tells Tinubu

The leadership of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Primate Henry Ndukuba, has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the only legacy he would leave for the country, “is to lay a solid foundation for democratic governance for the country,” by giving it a new constitution.



According to a statement, he said the new constitution would take into consideration the concerns already expressed at the Sovereign National Conferences and the calls for restructuring of Nigeria, warning that, “Shying away from doing this will amount to postponing the Dooms day.”



Delivering his presidential address at the 19th Standing Committee Meeting of the church at St Andrew’s Basilica at Trans – Ekulu in Nike Diocese on Thursday, Ndukuba x-rayed the state of the nation, saying, “Nigeria is beset with a number of nagging issues.”

A constitution review, he said would address the root cause of the “xenophobic agitation of the citizens.”



Ndukuba noted with satisfaction that the National Assembly had done well, “in the amendment of the military- bequeathed constitution,” which he said would birth a new constitution by the sovereign assembly of the “peoples of Nigeria.”