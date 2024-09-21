N1bn Donation: Nigerian Politicians Asked to Emulate Bafarawa

Wale Igbintade

A public policy think tank, the Neo Africana Centre, has charged Nigerian politicians to follow the footsteps of former Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, in his humanitarian gesture to the people.

Bafarawa had, last Wednesday, donated the princely sum of N1 billion to the people of Sokoto State, a gesture he described as “giving back”.



He said the donation was in appreciation of the trust and confidence the people of the state had for him by voting him into office to serve as their governor for two consecutive terms.

According to the former governor, while he recognises the fact that he delivered dividends of democracy to the people while in office, he has continued to entertain some mixed feelings.

The overriding feeling, some 17 years after leaving office, he said, is that he needs to do more for the people.

Bafarawa said no other time can be more auspicious to give back to the people than now that hunger and hardship are ravaging the land.



In a statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Jenkins Udu, the Centre said Bafarawa’s action is worthy of emulation.

It urged other Nigerian politicians who have held positions of responsibility at various times to look back in time as Bafarawa has done with a view to working out how best to reconnect with the people.

According to the Centre, if Bafarawa, a former governor, who left office more than 17 years ago, could muster this level of goodwill, some other politicians who have held executive positions can show sufficient goodwill as well.



The statement by the Centre reads in part. “We have noted with excitement the humanitarian gesture of Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, the former governor of Sokoto State, who a few days ago, donated the sum of One billion Naira to the people of the state. This gesture, coming from a man who left office more than 17 years ago, is most commendable and worthy of emulation. We call on Nigerian politicians who have held executive offices at various times to follow Bafarawa’s example by giving back to the people, in one way or another.

“We also note with delight that Bafarawa’s gesture is the first of its kind in Nigeria. It is on record that he is the only politician who has shown this level of concern for the people he once governed.

“In a country like ours where public office holders loot the public till for the good of themselves and their immediate families, we are delighted that someone has made all the difference. His gesture shows that he means well for the people.

“This is public-spiritedness at its best. By his action, Bafarawa has made himself into a model. We encourage other Nigerian politicians to follow his worthy example and seeks to reconnect with the people.

“The Bafarawa example should be seen as imperative in a democratic setting where governance is all about the people.

“While commending Bafarawa for his people-centred action, we urge that the attention of other politicians should be focused on this positive development. In this regard, we find it distasteful that a few elements in the Aliyu Wamakko’s administration, Bafarawa’s immediate successor, are still making an issue out of the N13 billion that Bafarawa left in the coffers of Sokoto State government.

“This disputation is out of place to this time. It is not in sync with the mood of the moment. The goodwill from Bafarawa should be the focus of attention. Let those who have what it takes to give back to the people do so. If we have a few more Bafarawas, the present hunger and hardship that is ravaging Nigerians will be reduced to the barest minimum.”