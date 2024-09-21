  • Saturday, 21st September, 2024

Kwara Holds LG Chairmen, Councillors’ Polls Today

Nigeria | 38 mins ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About five political parties have signified intentions to participate in today’s local government councils poll in Kwara State.
The political parties include the All Progressives Congress (APC) the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Peoples Movement (APM) Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Accord Party (AP)


The Chairman, State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC), Alhaji Mohammed Baba-Okanla, disclosed this in Ilorin during a press conference ahead of the polls.
Okanla however said, “I am pleased to announce that the commission has carefully crafted a comprehensive time table for the forthcoming local government elections to ensure that all stakeholders are adequately prepared for the electoral process.
“Polling units will open by 8.00a.m. and voting will be concluded by 3.00p.m. , after which sorting, counting and collation of results will begin immediately.


“Apart from this, announcement of results will be collated at the designated collation centres  and announced after counting is concluded.”
He said his commission is fully prepared for the council poll, adding: “we have worked diligently to ensure that every aspect of the electoral process is well planned and organised.
Meanwhile, no fewer than 3,000 security personnel from the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been drafted across the 16 local government councils of the state to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.

