Honest Politicians?

The Trump clan, Donald and Don Jr, and maybe a few other members are issuing ‘tokens’ from World Liberty Financial although there are still details to follow.

There are at least 10,000 cryptocurrencies with various degrees of success. Anybody who wishes to can buy them or create their own but should politicians, or potential politicians, be involved?

The Australian Parliament has a “Register of Members’ Interests” which requires all politicians to declare everything they own and especially everything they are given. A couple of examples of people losing their position or ministry include one who declared a TV they brought into the country as black and white rather than color and thus avoided import fees and another who forgot to declare a Paddington bear.

If all politicians had to be honest, declare what they have and what they got from others or what they were going to earn from their gullible followers, would we have any politicians left?

“Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom.”

– Thomas Jefferson

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia