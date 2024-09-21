Edo Decides: Obaseki Commends Large Voters’ Turnout Despite Rainfall

*Hails military presence to ensure peaceful election

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commended the enthusiasm of Edo voters for coming out en mass to cast their votes despite the heavy rain.

Obaseki who arrived his polling unit at ward 4 unit 19 at Emokpae primary school, Oredo Local Government Area at 11:50am, did his accreditation and voted at about 11:57am before granting interview to journalist who have been waiting for him since 7:30am.

The governor who commended the electorate and young Edo voters for their determination and interest in the election, defiling the rain and perform their franchise to elect their governor for the next four years.

“You can see that despite the weather, the turnout and enthusiasm of the electorate is high. The ballots box in my polling units is full and it clearly shows people have been interested in this election as they have been adequately mobilized.

“People are very interested in this election because it’s a watershed for us in Edo State. I am not surprised because a lot of young people are here to come and express themselves and fulfill their civic obligation.

“For now, I am glad with what I see and the election process in my unit has been smooth and efficient but just hope that the collation process will be the same and also peaceful and hope that results counted will not be disrupted.

“I am glad with the military presence in the State and the federal security has taken over the State so I don’t have any say, Ii believe that the IGP is the Chief security officer of the State”.

On some arrest made by the Military, Governor Obaseki commended the military for the arrest, saying the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Gwabin Musa is living up to his words.

“The military have done a good job and have done well. The Chief of Defence Staff came to see me and assurances that his men were fully on ground and I am glad with what they are doing but not too sure of what the police are doing at this time.

“As I speak I hear that there are some people claimed that they are policemen at Ogbe polling field trying to arrest people on election day at their polling units.

“We are glad at the deployment of our agents and our situation room is open and we are receiving reports all over and hope for the best.”