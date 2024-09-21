Court Stops Kaduna PDP Congress Scheduled Today

John Shiklam in Kaduna

An Abuja Federal High Court has put on hold the state congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State following a suit filed by five aggrieved members of the party.



The congress was scheduled for today at the International Trade Fair Complex along Zaria Road, Kaduna.

The aggrieved party members obtained an ex parte order from the court stopping the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from holding the congress and election of state officials pending the determination of a motion on notice for interlocutory in injunction.



M. A. Mahmud, SAN, counsel to the aggrieved party members, in a letter dated September 18, 2024 and addressed to the Chairman of INEC, “restrained the commission from participating and monitoring the state congress in Kaduna, scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 21, 2024.”



Abraham Catoh, state spokesperson of the PDP could not be reached for reaction as his telephone was switched off.

The PDP in Kaduna has been on the brink following internal wranglings among the three factions struggling for control of the party.

Some prominent leaders of the party have decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as a result of irreconcilable differences.



Among those who had moved to the APC are, Ramalan Yero, a former governor of the state, Abubakar Mustapha, a former national organising secretary of the party, Rabiu Bako, a former commissioner, Suleiman Sambo, a former permanent secretary and Jonathan Kish, a former justice commissioner who is yet to join any party.