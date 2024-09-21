Akpabio Distributes 16,800 Bags of Fertilisers in Akwa Ibom

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday commenced the distribution of 16,800 bags of fertilisers to the people of Akwa Ibom State.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, explained that the intervention was in fulfillment of Akpabio’s promise of qualitative and effective representation to the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

He also used the occasion to personally present the second tranche of cheques of N500,000 each to 45 students of tertiary institutions on the platform of the Godswill Akpabio Scholarship Scheme.

Akpabio, according to the statement, charged the beneficiaries under the aegis of the Godswill Akpabio Back To Farm Initiative (GABFI), to ensure judicious application of the substance for better yields in the next harvest season.

The Senate President said, “When I was campaigning to be your Senator, I promised to give you quality and effective representation.

I will influence life changing projects, human capital development and empowerment to you people.

“Today, we are gathered here to fulfil that solemn promise I made while asking for your votes.

“Today’s ceremony has nothing to do with political party affiliation. It is meant for farmers across party lines.

“It is intended to ensure that there is food security in Nigeria. Hunger knows no political party. It is my hope that in the next harvest period, we will have enough to eat and to spare.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is to ensure that we eat what we produce and produce what we eat.

“I thank Mr. President for supporting the back to land programme by approving the release of free fertiliders to the local farmers. I hereby, flag- off this distribution on behalf of our president.”

The distribution of another 16,800 bags of rice was also flagged-off by the President of the Senate, who directed that it be shared across all the three Senatorial districts in the state.

Akpabio was accompanied to the flag-off, presentation and distribution ceremony by his wife, Unoma, the Deputy Senate Whip, Onyekachi Nweboyin; Senators Eteng Williams and Ita Enang and Executive Director Projects, NDDC Victor Antai.