Tinubu to Edo Stakeholders: Allow Peace, Civility to Reign During Saturday’s Guber Poll

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has called on all stakeholders in the Edo State governorship election holding on Saturday, September 21, 2024 to conduct themselves peacefully and sportingly.

The president, in a statement issued on Friday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, implored the governorship candidates, political parties, and supporters to respect the democratic process and the people’s will.

He expressed the belief in the voters’ ability to make informed decisions about their future leaders.

President Tinubu emphasised that democracy thrives on civility, tolerance, patience and respect for the rules of the game.

He noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has committed to conducting a free and fair election and urges all stakeholders to work together to ensure a successful and peaceful process.

The president commended the governorship candidates and political parties for their campaigns, which have focused on issues that matter most to the people of Edo State, including improving livelihoods, promoting economic growth and contributing to national development.

He urged all citizens in the state to remain peaceful and respectful throughout the voting process, while also encouraging them to resolve any disagreements amicably through the constituted authorities.

In addition, President Tinubu expressed his unwavering confidence in the professionalism and integrity of security agencies and INEC officials and urged them to remain impartial and avoid any actions that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.