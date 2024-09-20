NECO 2024: 60.55% Secure above Five Credits 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A total number of 828,284 candidates, representing 60.55 percent have secured five credits, including Mathematics and English in the 2024 National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations.

The Registrar of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, made this known while briefing journalists at the NECO headquarters yesterday in Minna, Niger State.

Prof. Wushishi disclosed that a total of 1,376,423 candidates, representing 706,950 males and 669,473 females, registered for the examination.

The NECO boss gave a further breakdown of the results as: “Number of candidates that sat is 1,367,736 representing 702,112 Males and 665,624 females.

“Number of candidates with five credits and above, including English and Mathematics, is 828,284, representing 60.55 percent.

“Number of candidates with five credits and above, irrespective of English and Mathematics is 1,147,597, representing 83.90percent.”

On the number of examination malpractice, Wushishi said this year’s figure witnessed a great reduction when compared to last year.

He said: “Number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2024 is 8,437 as against 12,030 in 2023, which shows a reduction of 30. 1 percent.”

The registrar, however, revealed that 40 schools were found to be involved in mass cheating during the examination.

“During the conduct of the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), 40 schools were found to have been involved in whole school (mass) cheating in 17 states. They will be invited to the Council for discussion, after which appropriate sanctions will be applied. One school in Ekiti was recommended for de-recognition for mass cheating in two core subjects and 01 Science subject.

“Similarly, 21 Supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding and abetting, abscondment, extortion, drunkenness and negligence, in 12 states,” the registrar said.

He urged candidates that sat for the examination to visit NECO website to access their results.

According to him, “At this juncture, I wish to formally declare that the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal are hereby released to the public. By this release, candidates can now access their results on NECO website:www.neco.gov.ng using their examination registration number.”