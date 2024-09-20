Kogi Urges Residents Living in Flood Prone Areas to Move, Activates 42 IDP Camps

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Ahead of the impending floods in Kogi State, the state government has urged those living in the flood plains to move to higher ground for safety to avoid disasters such as loss of lives and property.

This followed the persistent warnings by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) that Kogi and other states may experience flooding as a result of more rainfall and the likelihood of releasing water from dams within and outside the country.

The government called on the chairmen of the 9 prone local government areas , Kogi , Lokoja , Ajaokuta,, Ofu, Idah Ibaji, Igalamela, Bassa and Omala to be proactive ahead of the impending flooding.

As part of efforts to mitigate the effects of the floods in the state, the state government disclosed that it has established 42 IDP camps across eight local government areas with nine flood-prone areas.

The stakeholders have also taken proactive measures to convene emergency meetings to prevent flood disasters in the state.

Following the rising water levels of the Rivers Niger and Benue, as well as the 2024 flood prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), the Kogi State Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management convened an emergency meeting with key stakeholders to discuss strategies for emergency management and response to the impending flood disasters.

The meeting, which was convened by the Commissioner for Environment and Ecological Management, Joseph Oluwasegun, called for a unified response to the impending flood threats, highlighting the need for seamless collaboration among stakeholders.

He emphasised the need to intensify public sensitisation efforts ensuring that prone communities are adequately informed and prepared to respond to the disaster.

While presenting the update on the flood preparedness efforts, the Executive Secretary of the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency, Mouktar Atimah, revealed that 42 IDP camps have been activated across eight LGAs with nine flood-prone areas identified, and approximately 250,000 people expected to be displaced.

Atimah stressed that an Emergency Operation Centre would be established to facilitate effective coordination and response to the flooding situation.

He, however, noted that water levels are rising, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and prompt action to mitigate the impact of the impending flood.

In line with the determination to prevent and minimise disasters, the stakeholders, in their separate areas of expertise, discussed various aspects of flood management, mitigation strategies, emergency response protocols, and evacuation procedures, with a focus on developing a comprehensive plan to minimize the impact in the event of flooding.

They resolved to work with the data provided by SEMA to inform their decision-making, guide resource allocation, and implement targeted interventions towards the effect of flooding.

The critical stakeholders present at the meeting are the officials from the State Emergency Management Agency led by the Executive Secretary, Mouktar Atimah; Commissioner for Agriculture, Timothy Ojomah, and Commissioner for Water Resources. Yahaya Farouk.

Others are the Commissioner for Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation, Rabietu Okute; Dr. Ojotule Austin (S/Epid) Ministry of Health, GM Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board, Mr Ajayi Olufemi, as well as officials from the state Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management.