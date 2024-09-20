Expert Urges Effective Collaboration to Tackle Malnutrition in W/Africa 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The President and Founder, West African Society of Parenteral and Enternal Nutrition (WASPEN), Dr. Teresa Pounds, has called for deeper understanding among public and health care professionals in countries in the West Africa region towards addressing malnutrition.

She made the call at a virtual press conference held as part of activities lined up for this year’s Malnutrition Week Awareness that will end today (Friday).

Participants at the press conference include Project Director, WASPEN, Tevin Klein; Coordinator, WASPEN in Plateau State, Ghinsel Nanret Blessing; Ojei Sarat Onyebuka, Naruka Solomon Yakubu, Dr. CNN Nwako, Dr. Bilikisu Mojirola Amuda -Oladeji, Akhigbe Evelyn Omolegho and Dr. Ritbul Jacob, who are all members of WASPEN.

Pounds stressed that the time has come for countries in the region to focus on malnutrition in hospitals and that the crucial initiative to confront malnutrition was launched by the American Society for Parental and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) in 2012.

Noting that WASPEN is dedicated to advancing nutrition care across the region through clinical education, research and interdisciplinary collaboration.

“Our vision is for a region where malnutrition is eradicated. We can achieve this by uniting dietricians, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other professionals to enhance clinical nutrition care and reduce malnutrition in hospitals and outpatient setting,” she said

Pounds highlighted the roles of WASPEN in the Malnutrition Awareness Week to include raising awareness, educational opportunities, promoting early intervention and enhancing patient care, among others.

She stated further that the essence of the week include raising awareness about malnutrition, promoting early detection, treatment and personalised nutrition care for better health outcomes, reduced complications and enhanced quality of life.

Pounds added that for health institutions, the benefits of the awareness week are gaining visibility for their malnutrition efforts, encouraging collaborative and imparting patient care through multidisciplinary approaches.

On policy impact, the WASPEN President said the awareness week identifies policy gaps during webinars, promotes evidence based strategies and advocates for policies that prioritise nutrition in healthcare.