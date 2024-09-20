Economy: Current Reforms Necessary to Reposition Nation’s Growth, Says Hamzat

•Sanwo-olu hails deputy at 60

•Flooding: Lagos prioritises environmental cleanliness

•FG denies rumour of imminent Goronyo Dam collapse

•AbdulRazaq identifies non readiness of residents to abide with setbacks

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Segun James in Lagos and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, yesterday, said the current economic reforms being undertaken by the federal government were necessary to reposition the country for growth.

The deputy governor, who stated this at a special prayer session organised by the state government to mark his 60th birthday at Community Central Mosque, Alausa, urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu as he takes bold steps to embark on wholistic reforms to revamp the economy.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who hailed his deputy, however, said contrary to beliefs in some quarters that he and his deputy would not be able to work together, they have both worked perfectly as a team to transform the state without rancour.

Meanwhile, as meteorological agencies continues to alert the nation of possible flooding, the Lagos State Government has urged residents and business owners to prioritise environmental cleanliness in order to prevent spread of all forms of diseases as a result of the flooding.

Also, the federal government has dismissed the rumours of imminent collapse of Goronyo Dam, calling on residents of the community not to entertain any fear.

At the same time, the Kwara State Governor and Chairman Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has identified the non-readiness of the people in the country to abide with setbacks as the major factors causing flooding in the country.

However, Hamzat, who told Nigerians to expect the gains from the current pains and ensure that the country did not disintegrate, lauded Sanwo-Olu for his “dedication to the state, brotherliness, thoroughness and passion for the job.

“Just about two days ago, Mr. Governor was still telling me that Femi, that fourth mainland Bridge project must be done. The passion he brings to the jobs, to the state is uncommon,” he said.

Hamzat explained that the passion and hard work has seen the Lagos, a sub-national government executing big projects like the rail line projects only done by national governments.

In his goodwill message, Sanwo-Olu in the prayer session attended by political bigwigs, traditional rulers, frontline clergymen and members of the state’s executive council paid glowing tributes to his deputy and described Hamzat as a very hard working, dependable and loyal deputy.

He said Hamzat’s administrative acumen, erudition and dint of hard work had been noticed by all and sundry including his colleague governors, saying the bond between him and his deputy had transcended the current offices they occupy.

“Somebody called me one time and said Lagos State Deputy Governor is the most intelligent deputy governor in Nigeria right now, and I agreed with him,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu prayed that God would continue to grant Hamzat more grace to serve the people of Lagos in particular and the entire Nigerian citizens as a whole.

Religious leaders also showered encomiums on Hamzat, describing him as a humble person, a courageous man, and someone, who fears God.

Flooding: Lagos Prioritises Environmental Cleanliness

The Lagos State Government has urged residents and businesses to prioritise environmental cleanliness in order to prevent the spread of all forms of diseases as a result of the flooding.

Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, made this plea at the commemoration of the year 2024 World Clean-up Day advocacy/Sensitization programme held at Bada Community in the Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area, even as he encouraged residents to voluntarily continue with the exercise.

He described the event as a global exercise with the 2024 Theme: “Make room for life” underscoring the fact that residents should inculcate the habit and make it a way of life by cleaning up their environment always and refrain from blaming the government once it rains and flash flood occurs.

“Good Sanitation practices is not an individual responsibility but a collective responsibility for everyone to take action; Residents cannot continue to accuse the government whereas residents continually dump their waste in drainages,” he said.

FG: Goronyo Dam Not Collapsing

The federal government, has dismissed the rumours of imminent collapse of Goronyo Dam, calling on residents of the community not to entertain any fear.

The Minister of State for Water Resources, Bello Goronyo, stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after his visit to the Dam.

Goronyo described the story of the imminent collapse as the imagination of some mischievous people without any iota of truth whatsoever.

“I was in Goronyo Dam today together with some of the officials of Sokoto-Rima River Basin, where we went to see things again. I am glad to say it that the Dam is intact, good and with no problem whatsoever.

“The Dam was designed to accommodate about 942 million cubic meters of water and as at today, the water level there is just about 685 million cubic meters of water.

“As at today, that Dam can still accommodate over 200 million cubic meters of water. I was not told, but went there by myself.

“There is no cause for any alarm about the Dam, I don’t know where the report of imminent collapse of the Dam comes from, so I called on everyone to remain calm.

“Similar rumour was made sometimes about Dandikowa Dam but when we got there, it was discovered to be a rumour and fake,” he added.

Flooding: AbdulRazaq Identifies People’s Non-readiness to Abide with Setback Laws

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has identified the non-readiness of people in the country to abide with setbacks as the major factors causing flooding in the country.

The governor made the remark at Bode Saadu town in Moro Local Government Council Area of the state, yesterday, during his sympathy visit to the residents of the town following a recent downpour that overran the Arinun Bridge and initially submerged many houses in the area.

He said the state government would ensure the people of the state observed setbacks in order to bring new lease of life to the residents.

The governor, however, appealed to residents of the state to always steer clear of setbacks, adding: “One of the major challenges we have nationwide is people not observing setbacks.

“It is a major problem. Half of the buildings wouldn’t have been affected if they had observed the right setbacks. We will intensify our efforts to ensure that people observe setbacks for the safety of all.

“We are here to commiserate with the people of Bode Saadu and make sure that everybody is okay and look at the causes of the flood.”