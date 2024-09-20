Avanti, IHS Nigeria Win at Universal Broadband Award

Global multi-orbit satellite provider, Avanti Communications, and IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited group, have been recognised for their work in connecting rural Nigeria at the 2024 World Space Business Awards.

Each year at World Space Business Week, Novaspace, a merger of Euroconsult and SpaceTec Partners, award the most forward-thinking businesses and innovations contributing to the future of the global space sector.

CEO, IHS Nigeria, Mohamad Darwish, said: “We are deeply honored to receive this award, recognizing our commitment to innovation and social responsibility in expanding global connectivity. As one of the largest independent tower companies globally, IHS Towers is dedicated to helping bridge the digital divide, particularly in Nigeria, where we operate more than 16,000 towers..”

CEO at Avanti, Kyle Whitehill, said: “The mission to provide cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable internet solutions is more than a professional endeavour; it is a mission we each carry personally at Avanti. Access to the internet is not a luxury, it is a necessity. It opens doors to education, healthcare, economic opportunities, and global connectivity. For too long, the remote and hard-to-reach regions of Africa have been left in the dark, disconnected from the boundless potential connectivity brings.”