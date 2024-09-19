  • Thursday, 19th September, 2024

….Lagos Sweeps All Boxing Gold Medals  at Asaba 2024 Games

In a stunning display of dexterity, perseverance, and grit, Team Lagos has swept all four gold medals available in the boxing competition at the 2024 National Youth Games. Team Lagos U-15 puglist’s dominance across the weight categories marks a historic achievement for Lagos in youth sports, particularly boxing.

The gold medal run began with Agboola Oyindamola’s victory in the 40kg female category. Bello Olamide Lawal followed suit, claiming gold in the 42kg male category. Yakubu Sofiat clinched the top spot in the 42kg female category, while Bolarinwa Michael capped off the clean sweep with his triumph in the 44kg male division. 

These outstanding performances reflect the state’s commitment to identifying and nurturing young talent, with the potential for these athletes to thrive on both national and international stages.

This success underscores the continued efforts of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose administration has prioritised sports development. Significant investments in sporting infrastructure and grassroots initiatives under his leadership have resulted in not only talent identification and development but also inspired an era of sports excellence. 

Speaking on the team’s success, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, commended the young boxers for their dedication and discipline. 

He emphasised that these victories serve as a foundation for future achievements, both nationally and internationally.

