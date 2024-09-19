ILO Promotes Just Transition to Decent Jobs for Waste Pickers in Nigeria

Dike Onwuamameze

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is promoting just transition to decent jobs for waste pickers in Nigeria by advocating the formalisation of working conditions in the country’s waste management system.

This was declared yesterday by the National Project Coordinator, ILO, Nigeria, Mr. Stephen Agugua, who represented the ILO Country Director, Dr. Vanessa Phala, at the validation workshop on research study on “Promoting a Just Transition and Decent Work for Waste Pickers in Nigeria.”

Agugua said that sustainable management of waste could be key to achieving several of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as good health; industry, innovation and infrastructure; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate change and lastly decent work and economic growth.

He said: “The main objective of the research is to collect data that will support, promote and enhance decent work as it relates to waste collection in major urban cities in Nigeria.

“The research generated data that highlighted different areas of possible interventions, including addressing child labour issues among waste collectors, gender equality, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and social protection schemes aimed at “promoting decent work within the sector” amongst other objectives.

The research, according to the ILO, would also “enhance formalisation of creation of decent jobs within the sector, and put forward recommendations resulting in legislative, facilitative and governance actions that lead to formation of digital repository for the registration of waste pickers in Nigeria.”

The research stated that just transition is seeking to ensure that no one is left behind in the waste management value chain.

“It seeks also to ensure a transition to low carbon and environmentally sustainable economies and societies.

“It increases interest and recognition in the area of interest.

“It aims to maximise benefits and minimises loses in the waste management sector, increasing job opportunities.”

The ILO defined just transition as means of “greening the economy in a way that is as fair and inclusive as possible to everyone concerned, creating decent work opportunities and leaving no one behind.”

It added: “The manufacture, distribution and use of products – as well as management of the resulting waste – all result in emissions of greenhouse gases that affect the earth’s climate.

“Waste prevention and recycling are real ways to help address climate change.”

The ILO also frowned at the involvement of under aged children below 18 years in the waste management process in some part of Nigeria, as the research revealed massive participation of child labour in the sector.

It also called on government to eliminate child labour in waste management through enlightenment campaigns and introduction of free education.

In his welcome address to the workshop, the Director Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Adamu Suni Gizos, said that the challenge of climate change has come to stay not only in Nigeria but all over the world, adding that this transition would affect a lot of workers.

Also, the representative of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr. Suleiman Pema, who is the Desk Officer for Climate Change, NUPENG, said that waste pickers are making significant contributions to the Nigerian economy in spite of their numerous challenges that include poor working conditions among others.