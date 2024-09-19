EStars, Ecobank  Partner to Transform Esports Education in Nigeria

EStars, a trailblazer in the esports sector, has joined forces with Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group, to advance esports education and equip students across Nigeria with vital life skills.

This partnership marks a significant step in Ecobank’s ongoing dedication to empowering African youth through education and technology.

EStars will integrate its innovative Esports Club and educational qualifications into Nigeria’s schools, building on successful implementations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EStars, Mags Byrne, emphasised the transformative potential of this collaboration, saying: “Esports is more than just gaming; it’s a gateway to acquiring essential life skills needed in today’s digital world. With Ecobank’s extensive reach and focus on youth development, we aim to provide every Nigerian student with the opportunity to gain these skills through our esports curriculum. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of using esports as a transformative educational tool for Africa’s youth.”

Head of SMEs, Partnerships and Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, hailed the initiative as a great fit with the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals. She highlighted that it supports Ecobank’s mission to create opportunities for young Africans to excel in the digital age.

“At Ecobank, we are committed to paving pathways for Africa’s youth to succeed in today’s digital world. esports offers a unique and engaging approach to education. Through our collaboration with EStars, we are enhancing the accessibility and relevance of education for the next generation of African leaders. By equipping students with the skills they need for the future, we are contributing to Africa’s long-term economic and social development,” she said.

They explained that the partnership will introduce the Esports Club, a comprehensive educational initiative that will be rolled out in schools throughout Nigeria.

“This online platform offers educational games designed to develop crucial soft skills such as critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership. Developed by EStars’ team of industry experts and educators, the platform will leverage Ecobank’s extensive network to reach even the most remote areas of Nigeria and eventually other parts of Africa,” they said.

“As digital education continues to evolve, esports has emerged as a powerful tool for engaging students in non-traditional learning environments. EStars is integrating esports into the curriculum to teach critical life skills like problem-solving, teamwork, communication, and strategic thinking in an interactive and enjoyable way. Their programs, previously successful in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, will now address the growing educational needs of Nigerian students, offering insights into the esports industry and its career opportunities.

“The introduction of esports into Nigeria’s educational system aims to tackle the challenge of engaging students and preparing them for real-world challenges. This initiative aligns with the Nigerian government’s objectives of advancing digital literacy and preparing youth for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Beyond education, this partnership holds promise for significant socio-economic growth in Nigeria and across Africa. The expanding esports industry presents opportunities for Nigeria to become a key player in this field, with potential benefits including job creation and economic activity in areas like event management, broadcasting, game development, and content creation. Ecobank and EStars are dedicated to working with educational authorities, school administrators, and the wider community to ensure the success and sustainability of this initiative. This partnership represents a new era in Nigerian education, where technology, gaming, and life skills converge to shape a brighter future for the nation’s youth,” they added.