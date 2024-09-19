EFCC Surrounds Kogi Government Lodge in Bid to Arrest Former Governor Yahaya Bello

Alex Enumah in Abuja





There were more intrigues yesterday night in the faceoff between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as operatives of the commission were said to have swooped on Kogi State Government Lodge in the Asokoro area of Abuja, in a bid to arrest Bello.

The day had started with a surprise public appearance of the former governor, who had gone into hiding for nearly five months, after the anti-graft agency’s failed attempt to arrest him in line with an order of Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Recall that efforts to arrest Bello at his Abuja residence in April was said to have been frustrated due to Kogi State Governor, Mr Usman Ododo, who was alleged to have shielded Bello and had since offered him refuge at Government House, Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Surprisingly, however, Bello yesterday showed up, not only in public for the first time, but also presented himself to the anti-graft agency at its Abuja headquarters.

With videos and photographs of his visit to the commission, his media aide, Mr. Micheal Ohiare, stated that Bello’s decision to surrender himself to EFCC was after due consultation with his family, legal team, and political allies.

Bello’s media office stated, “The former governor, who has great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, had all the while only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights in order to ensure due process.

“The case has been before a competent court of jurisdiction, and Alhaji Yahaya Bello had been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing. It is important for the former governor to now honour the invitation of the EFCC to clear his name, as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear.”

It added that details of Bello’s engagement with the operatives of EFCC will be disclosed later.

Few hours later, the media office, in an update, said Bello was not quizzed by operatives of the anti-graft agency and he had, subsequently, left the commission’s premises alongside his entourage.

The statement said, “Earlier today, we reported the voluntary visit of former governor of Kogi State, HE Alh. Yahaya Bello, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission office to honour the commission’s invitation.

“In the statement, we reiterated the former governor’s great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, and stressed that, all the while, he only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights in order to ensure due process.

“The EFCC did not, however, interrogate him, as officials told him he could leave. We don’t know what this means yet. As we write, HE Alhaji Yahaya Bello has left the EFCC office. He was accompanied there by the governor of Kogi State, HE Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.”

Responding, EFCC, although, did not acknowledge or deny Bello’s visit to its headquarters on account of an invitation. It stated that Bello remained a wanted person.

A statement by EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, stated that the former governor was not in their custody.

The statement said, “Media reports today that a former governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello, is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is incorrect. The commission wishes to state that Bello is not in its custody.

“Bello, already declared wanted by the commission for alleged N80.2 billion money laundering charges, remains wanted with a subsisting warrant for his arrest.”

However, few hours to midnight, the anti-graft agency, which had allowed Bello to leave after his purported visit in the morning, made a U-turn and was now seeking to arrest the former governor.

Ohiare stated in a fresh statement sent to journalists yesterday night, “It has come to our notice that people suspected to be operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are currently around the Kogi Government Lodge, Asokoro, in an attempt to forcefully arrest former Governor Yahaya Bello.

“They were shooting sporadically.”

The media aide condemned the alleged siege, and pointed out that the action was coming after the former governor went to the EFCC office voluntarily earlier in the day but the commission told him to leave and come at a later date, only to mount a gestapo-like attack on the Kogi State Government facility in Asokoro.

Ohiare said, “We want to place it on record that the EFCC should be held accountable if anything untoward happens to him.

“Tonight’s attack was needless as the former governor made himself available to the EFCC in their office for interrogation. The EFCC had no question to ask Yahiya Bello in the morning, but, suddenly, they are out to arrest him.

“This action is condemnable. They have displayed the very reason many Nigerians believe they were fighting political battles instead of the mandate to fight corruption. This action reflects much more than the fight against corruption.

“We will keep Nigerians posted.”

The issue of Bello’s arrest and planned arraignment over allegations bordering on money laundering and misappropriation of funds belonging to the government of Kogi State had continued to generate tension in the country, with a Federal High Court in Abuja threatening to commit his lawyers to prison for allegedly frustrating his arraignment before the court.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had in July adjourned till September 25 for arraignment of the former governor, after refusing Bello’s request to defer his arraignment to the proceedings at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Following an application by the EFCC, Nwite on April 17 issued a bench warrant for arrest of the former governor.

However, Bello through his team of lawyers led by Abdulwahab Mohammed, SAN, had been challenging the jurisdiction of the court to order their client’s arrest as well as other decisions made by the court.

Bello had also resisted arrest on the grounds that a Kogi State High Court had restrained the commission from arresting and prosecuting him over corruption allegations. But the order had since been voided by the Court of Appeal.