CDS to Obaseki: We Have Tinubu’s Mandate to Ensure Free, Fair Poll in Edo

•Governor begs general to talk to IGP on fairness

•PDP: We’re ready for election, alleges APC bringing thugs from Imo, Kogi

•Obi rallies support for Akpata, tasks security agencies, INEC on credible polls

•Police refute alleged clampdown on PDP

•Citing alleged police compromise, HURIWA asks NSA to take over security

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, yesterday, met with Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and assured him that the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with sister security agencies, had the mandate of President Bola Tinubu to ensure a free, fair, credible, and peaceful governorship election in the state on Saturday, September 21.

Musa gave the assurances when he and other top military officers deployed to the state on election duty, met with Obaseki, at the Government House, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Obaseki begged the CDS to appeal to Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, “because we know what #EndSARS protests caused the people of Edo State in terms of rebuilding the burnt-down police stations”.

The meeting came as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, declared its readiness for Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State. PDP urged voters in the state to vote and stay to protect their votes.

PDP alleged that All Progressives Congress (APC) was importing thugs from Imo and Kogi states ahead of the poll. It declared that Saturday’s election would be a battle between federal might and people’s might, boasting that people’s might would eventually triumph.

At the same time, the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, tasked security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to play by the rules of the game and ensure free, fair and credible poll on Saturday.

However, a group, Obidients United for Equity, Justice, and Fairness, accused their Obi of neglecting the principles he once upheld.

That was as the Nigeria Police refuted viral reports in some sections of the media that the police were arresting PDP supporters ahead of the off-season election in the state.

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on the basis of the allegations against the police, called on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, to take charge of security of lives and property in the state during and after the poll.

Musa stated that the Nigerian Armed Forces were in Edo State to support and make sure the election was peaceful. He called on political actors to ease tension because.

Musa told Obaseki, “I am delighted to be here and my visit here today is to bring peace. Having watched unfolding events on TV and tension within the state, I usually want to come a few days before any election to preach peace.

“As Nigerians, we should learn how to do things properly, as there is no need to raise tension because of the election. It’s not necessary. We have seen how other countries conduct elections peacefully, as people will be working, and doing their normal things while elections are on. I wonder why ours seem to be different.

“I want to assure you that members of the armed forces are here to support you in this election and make sure that it’s peaceful.

“Our mandate from Mr. President is that the Edo governorship election should be peaceful, free, fair and credible. This is what we are here to do. Everybody you see here is here to ensure that it’s done. That is the mandate from Mr. President.

“This is why I am here to see the troops and address them critically for them to understand the importance of free, fair and credible elections in Edo State. We give you the assurance that none of us are going to take sides, as we would ensure that there is peace in Edo State.’

The CDS added, “Nobody is to take sides. Whoever is the person that is popular and the people want, the people should be able to elect such a person, but not the person imposed on them. I can guarantee you. We have done it in other states in the past three elections, we want to do the same here.

“You would have noticed that it went well and we want to do the same here. The days of impunity are over. Election is not war. People should not die because they want to elect a leader.”

Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, in a statement, buttressed the CDS’ assurance during his visit to access the readiness of members of the armed forces and security agencies for the governorship election on Saturday.

The statement quoted Musa as saying, “I want to assure the good people of Edo State, the armed forces and other security agencies are going to act professionally in the conduct of the election.”

He warned that any person with intentions other than peaceful election should leave the state or bear the consequences of the law.

Musa said the military will not tolerate any individual carrying arms and weapons of any kind during the election, reiterating that Tinubu has given the military the mandate to ensure the most peaceful election in the history of the state.

Musa maintained that the armed forces will ensure that Mr. President’s directive was implemented. He used the opportunity to appeal to Edo people to come out and vote en masse for the candidate of their choice, while guaranteeing their security.

Musa said the Nigeria Police will provide general security while the military wil give security back-up for the election.

The defence chief also called on the military to be professional before, during and after the election, even as he reminded the troops of the availability of standby court martial to instantly try erring personnel.

Addressing critical stakeholders. earlier, Musa said the entire world was watching, and called on them to create an enabling environment for Edo people to cast their votes freely. He warned that additional security devices had been deployed to watch security agencies involved in the election.

Commending Obaseki for his development strides, the CDS added, “I congratulate you on all your efforts and things you have done for Edo people. I have served in Edo State and the state has been part of me. I thank you for all you are doing and the warm reception.”

Obaseki, who was delighted to receive the Chief of Defence, said the visit was very reassuring to the people of the state.

He said, “I want you to help me thank your men in Edo State. Since the resumption of the GOC, he has been very supportive in terms of security in Edo State. A few weeks ago, we went to commission an army operations base in Ehor, which has stabilised security in the Benin Auchi axis.

“We had approval to build another in Sobe, which has reduced drastically the incidents of kidnapping and banditry around that axis. We are writing to you through the GOC for approval for the third base along the northern border, between Edo and Kogi states, where we are still having incidents.”

The governor said, “The Chief of Air Staff has been kind enough to collaborate with them to set up a FOB towards the Okada axis. This tells you the level of support and cooperation that we have been receiving from your men.

“I am glad you are here today because some of the political actors don’t seem to understand the national security implications of this Edo election. The way some people have conducted themselves, it’s quite unbecoming of people who swore to oath.

“Politicians can behave the way they like, but members of the security agencies should give the public assurances and confidence. We are not asking for any favour, but saying that Edo citizens should be free to go to the polls to express themselves the way they wish, and we will accept the outcome of a properly conducted poll.

“But when you have a situation where citizens are being intimidated by men in uniform, it’s not acceptable.”

Obaseki alleged, “Last night, I was woken up at 3am that some policemen in Edo Central were trying to arrest people. I got a call again this morning about a Sienna Bus with a mandate to come and arrest people.

“We have people arrested and taken away from Edo to Abuja, instead of trying those they claimed to have committed a crime in Edo. The people arrested and taken to Abuja have been detained for more than two weeks on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police.

“When we confronted the IGP in Edo, during the Peace Accord signing, he said they were arrested for murder. But when they were finally charged to court, the charge read possession of firearms.

“As I speak, we have our people arrested and being detained in Suleja, Niger State, because they don’t want them to participate in the election on Saturday. When you create situations like this, it results in a lack of trust and confidence.

“When an opposition candidate is campaigning with a police helicopter in the state, then I don’t think it’s fair as they are not creating a level playing field for all candidates.”

The governor pleaded with the defence chief, “Sir, if it’s possible to appeal to the IGP, because we know what ENDSARS protests caused the people of Edo State in terms of rebuilding the burnt-down police stations.

“We received a lot of information and when we pass it across to the relevant authorities they fail to act. We have intelligence reports of arms movement and thugs being housed in hotels but nothing is being done.

“We don’t want an election that will lead to loss of lives because it’s not necessary. Once citizens feel they are not being treated fairly by the instrument of state, you will see the kind of tension and violence that can occur in an election.

“Your presence here today is reassuring. There can’t be a better assurance as you understand the national security implications of this election.”

PDP: We’re Ready for Edo Election, Alleges APC Bringing Thugs from Imo, Kogi States

Speaking at press conference, yesterday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated, “We are ready for the election, where the federal might would be against the people’s might. I can assure you that the people’s might will triumph.

“This is despite the massive importation of thugs from Imo State and Kogi State and they are given police, army uniforms to harass the people.

“But I can tell you that the people will not be bothered. They cannot be intimidated, like what happened at the Ikpoba hill, where a woman resisted the arrest and intimidation of the police and arrest of some PDP supporters.”

Ologunagba urged the over four million voters in Edo State to resist intimidation, while calling on them to vote and stay at the polling stations to guard their votes.

According to Ologunagba, ” People’s votes will be legitimately defended through democratic means. No one will render the people’s votes nugatory.”

The PDP spokesman called on INEC to ensure that all results were signed by the National Commissioner in charge of the South-south zone, with the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

He stated, “We have directed our supporters to stay at the polling stations and defend their votes. They should make a photo shop of the results and post it.

“Our party has also been alerted that the APC has given fake police and military uniforms and dangerous weapons to their thugs to unleash violence on the people of Edo State on election day.

“These harassments, arrests and torture of PDP members and supporters are going on with the knowledge of the Edo State Commissioner of Police and the entreaties by the PDP to IGP to put such to an end have not received the desired attention.

“Against this backdrop, the PDP states in clear terms that our party and the people of Edo State will not fold our hands and allow the APC to intimidate the people, subvert or rig the Saturday, September 21, 2024, Edo State governorship election.”

Meanwhile, the state government yesterday, dismissed claims by the media consultant to the Edo APC Governorship Campaign Council, Kassim Afegbua, that the jobs of civil servants had been threatened.

A statement by media adviser to the governor, Crusoe Osagie said, “This is, however, not surprising, coming from Afegbua, as these sorts of lies can only make sense in the jaundiced minds of his likes, for whom anything goes, and because anything goes for them, they think it is the same for other people.

“We want to unequivocally state that there is no such thing and the government never made any statements whatsoever threatening civil servants. The dim-witted scribbling is not only false but a figment of the jaundiced imagination of Kassim Afegbua, whose loyalty is to mammon and not the people.

“The civil servants in Edo State are Nigeria’s happiest workers. They are liberated and well-empowered and have no reason to vote for Kassim Afegbua’s sinking party, the APC, whose government at the centre has not only superintended the liquidation of the Nigerian state but has inflicted untold hardship and suffering on the people.”

Obi Rallies Support for LP’s Akpata, Tasks Security Agencies, INEC on Credible Polls

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, tasked security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to play by the rules of the game and ensure credible poll on Saturday in Edo State.

Obi gave the charge at the grand finale of campaigns for the Edo State LP governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata, in Benin City.

He said people of the state would resist any attempt by any political party to rig the election.

Obi said Nigerians were suffering today because of the wrong choice of leadership they had made, adding that the correction must start from Edo State by voting in the governorship candidate of LP come September 21.

The former governor of Anambra State said the governorship candidate of the party, if elected, would fix the federal roads that were connected to the state without waiting for the federal government to fix them.

He blamed some governors, who usually shifted responsibilities to the federal government to the detriment of citizens of their states, stating that Akpata would not do such.

Obi called on the people of the state to come out on Saturday to vote Akpata and his running mate, Asamah Kadiri, SAN.

Also speaking, Obi’s running mate in 2023, Yusuf Baba Danti, called on LP faithful in the state to utilise their numerical strength to enthrone their choice candidate come September 21.

The senator representing Edo South senatorial district, Senator Neda Imasuen, said they had done it before and the party should be prepared to repeat the same feat on Saturday.

Group Accuses Obi of Neglect

A group , Obidients United For Equity, Justice, and Fairness, accused Obi of neglecting the principles he once upheld.

Leader of the group, Ms Blessing Edobor, in a statement, queried why Olumide Akpata, a cousin of Governor Godwin Obaseki, from the same region, was adopted against the call of Edo People for Justice, Equity and Fairness.

The statement said, “All over the world, politics comes with certain incontrovertible demands and such demands are more strident in democracies. There are calls/demands for competency, capacity, commitment to the common good, credibility and character.

“There are those of justice, equity, fairness and inclusiveness. Even in the recent choice of Tim Walz as vice presidential candidate to Kamala Harris over Josh Shapiro, the fact that Kamala Harris is married to a Jewish American, and that Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania is Jewish was a deciding factor.

“In Peter Obi’s 2022/2023 Presidential Campaign Council, there was the reflection of balance on account of religion and region. Even the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria acknowledges the federal character normative.

“Why does he not think that Edo Central deserves equity, justice and fairness? Why does partisanship, or selfish ambition blind him to the call of the Edo People for Justice, Equity and Fairness?

“He has been jumping from podiums to platforms in Edo State spewing invectives and spitting on the same values that made him popular in 2022/2023, which was the call for justice, equity and fairness.”

The group added, “Yes, those were the lead issues that got him huge endorsements. He didn’t query the Labour Party when the party allowed the manipulation of the Labour Party primaries by Olumide Akpata and Julius Abure against the candidates from Edo Central.

“Even when the APC corrected the same error by organising a fresh primary to replace the Edo South candidate they had earlier chosen with a candidate from Edo Central, Peter Obi looked the other way, for his personal ambition and comfort. Truth, justice, equity fairness and inclusiveness can go to blazes.”

Police Refute Alleged Clampdown on PDP

The Nigeria Police refuted the alleged viral reports in some sections of the media that the police were arresting supporters of PDP ahead of the Edo election.

The Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the rebuttal while parading no fewer than 14 suspects in Abuja during a press conference at the premises of IRT Office Complex, Guzape, Abuja.

Adejobi disclosed that no fewer than 199 suspects were arrested across the federation for sex-related offences.

He said, “For those that were arrested in Edo, they were arrested in connection with the killing of a police man within the vicinity of the airport in Benin City, where others were also injured with bullet shots.

“We are not going to be partial about it. We will remain professional. Let me make it clear here that those who were arrested were the suspected killers of a policeman.

“We do not know where they belong, whether they are businessmen, or artisans or belong to any political party. We only went after those who killed a policeman.”

The force spokesperson stated that the murdered policeman was a Nigerian and his fundamental rights were also protected by the constitution.

According to him, “Right to life is very very key, so for you to kill any policeman, you must have murdered peace and you cannot enjoy peace again. The blood of those policemen will continue to hunt those who had killed them. That is why we arrested them and we will continue to arrest any killer of policemen anywhere in this country.”

Adejobi added, “We have gone forensic in our investigation these days. If we say we have credible evidence to prosecute you for one offence or the other, don’t doubt us because that era had gone in the police. We are now more professional, scientific and forensic in our investigation and prosecution.

“We have provided evidence to the court and the court has accepted those credible evidence and they are working on them. If you had done anything wrong, you cannot hide, you can only run but we shall get you.”

HURIWA Asks NSA to Take over Security

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) called on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, to take charge of security in Edo State during the governorship election.

HURIWA predicated the call on the alleged compromise of the Edo State Commissioner of Police, whom it claimed had allegedly demonstrated a clear interest in favouring APC in the lead-up to the election.

Besides, the group cited reports of biased policing and arrests, targeting chieftains of PDP.

At a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday, HURIWA, alongside 13 affiliate organisations, stated that the actions signaled a concerted effort to intimidate and undermine the opposition, further calling into question the fairness of the electoral process.

The human rights group expressed dismay at the perceived collusion between the Edo State Police Command and APC. It said the situation was creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in the state.

The association referenced recent incidents, where PDP leaders were allegedly arrested and detained under dubious circumstances, only to be released after prolonged legal battles.

HURIWA described this as a deliberate attempt to weaken the opposition and stifle its capacity to campaign effectively.

In addition to calling for NSA’s involvement, HURIWA urged the international community to remain vigilant in monitoring the situation in Edo State.

Ighodalo Arrives Esan South East, Gets Heroic Welcome in Ewhohimi, Hosts PDP Leaders

The governorship candidate of PDP in Edo State, Dr Asue Ighodalo, yesterday, got a heroic welcome from an enthusiastic crowd in his hometown, Ewhohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area.

Upon arrival, Ighodalo hosted elders and leaders of the party from Ewhohimi, Ewhossa and Ewatto at his country home in Okaigben Quarters, which marked the beginning of the campaign tour of the local council area.

Ighodalo assured the people that they would be proud of him and his deputy.

In his welcome address, the immediate past council chairman, Peter Aguele, thanked the people for the “hard work” they’ve been doing and the unity within the party.

He challenged them to double their efforts because “the last lap is about the election and I beg us all so that we enter the election with same unity and win the election”.

Among those present were Sir Prince Lewis Osobase, a PDP leader and former member of the House of Representatives; Commissioner for Finance, Kalu Adaze; Chief Dr. Aghughu Adolphus, and a former Auditor-General of the Federation.

Former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, who accompanied Ighodalo on the trip, challenged the crowd to give him all the needed support. He said they should ensure that the state governor came from their community because of the innumerable gains and advantages that it will confer on them.

Imoke stated, “On Saturday, no one should go to the farm or market. Don’t be too tired, no matter what, because when you win you will have governor and development will come. You all must go back to canvass for Saturday election.”

Ighodalo later proceeded to the palace of the Onojie of Ewatto Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Osagie Ikhumwen I.

Addressing the Onojie, Ighodalo said he deemed it necessity to pay the courtesy visit because “my father has been very supportive all along in this journey. So, today as we run through Esan South East, we must come and thank you. So, thank you sir for the support,” he said.

The Onojie gave Ighodalo royal blessing, saying “Go and celebrate. God has made you victorious.”