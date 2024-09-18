  • Wednesday, 18th September, 2024

Kogi Urged to Invest Heavily in Agric Sector

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has been urged to invest heavily in the agriculture sector  as part of efforts to boost food security and promote agricultural business concerns

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the Stakeholders Consultative meeting on the Kogi State 2025 Agriculture Budget organised by the Small Scale women Farmers Association in Nigeria (SWOFAN) in collaboration with the state government and ActionAid Nigeria in Lokoja yesterday.

The stakeholders commended the increase of allocations to women and youths in agriculture in the 2024 budget cycle.

The communique stated that there is the need to review existing policies and framework on agriculture and initiate a comprehensive policy framework that incorporates the change agenda

It said: “It was agreed that there should be an increase in funding in agriculture  sector to meet the 10 percent Maputo declaration.

“We recommend that allocation to the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) should be given a sustainable attention and specific sum should be given out as credit, a part should be used to create a yearly Strengthening Access to Credit budget line.

“Records shows that Smallholder women farmers currently have access to less than 23 percent formal credit, therefore, Kogi State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security should create a yearly Strengthening Access to Credit budget line.

“This funding should focus on getting consultants or consultancy firms to support women, youths and farmers living with disability cooperatives to be able to navigate the too cumbersome access to credit in Nigeria.”

Earlier, the ActionAid Coordinator in Kogi State, Blessing Akhile, explained that it is very important for the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to increase budgetary allocation to ensure food production and poverty alleviation in Kogi State.

Akhile pointed out that ActionAid Nigeria is passionately interested in how the stakeholders will be able pursue the budgetary allocation to help achieve their objectives.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.