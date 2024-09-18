I’m Best Positioned to Succeed Makinde in 2027, Says Oladimeji

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Hon. Olayinka Oladimeji, has said he is the most qualified person to succeed the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, as governor in 2027.

The PDP stalwart, while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, stated that by every standard, he is the most qualified to contest and best positioned to succeed Makinde.

According to him, as a young man still under the age of 50 and given his long years of commitment to the PDP, he stood a better chance of getting the party’s ticket in line with the age limit bar set by the governor for his would-be successor.

He said: “Our performing Governor Seyi Makinde has given his word on age limitation and he has promised us level playing field. I believe in him. I am the most qualified to succeed our dear governor.

“I am the best for the governorship seat. My life has been dedicated to serving the people and the community. I have been very supportive of my people at the grass-roots level over the years.

“Nobody else is more qualified than me for the job in 2027. I believe that Governor Makinde is a man of his word. This would influence the choice of the best candidate to succeed him in 2027.”

Oladimeji emphasised that his political experience as a former appointee in the National Assembly, international connections and exposure as well as political background positioned him as the most qualified person to succeed the governor in 2027, promising that he would consolidate on the numerous achievements of Makinde, if elected in 2027.

“My late father was a very strong PDP member from 1998 till he was murdered in 2007. My late father brought PDP to Oyo State and he was the first chairman of the party in Oyo State.”

He maintained that he would build on the foundation laid by Governor Makinde who he said has created an enabling environment for the youths to play active roles in politics, both at the state and at the national level.