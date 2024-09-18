Del-York, Aberystwyth University Sign Landmark MoU

Mary Nnah

Del-York Creative Academy (DCA), Africa’s leading institution in creative capacity-building, and Aberystwyth University, a prestigious academic institution in Wales, have formalised a strategic partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

This MoU aims to foster educational collaboration, global exposure for students, and joint academic research, marking a significant milestone in expanding DCA’s international reach.

The MoU was signed at Aberystwyth University following a visit by Jack Latchford-Coates, Regional Manager for International Recruitment and Development, to DCA’s Lagos facility. The official signing ceremony in Wales was officiated by Professor Anwen Jones, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, and witnessed by Dr. Akanimo Odon, Executive Director of Business Strategy and Internationalisation at Del-York Creative Academy.

Jones said, “I am delighted to welcome Del-York Creative Academy to Aberystwyth University for the signing of our MoU. Partnering Africa’s leading capacity-building institution for film, media, and animation is an exciting step for Aberystwyth in our continued effort to connect with key global partners and provide a top-quality education for our students from around the globe.”

Linus Idahosa, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Del-York Group, underscored the strategic significance of the MoU.

“This partnership with Aberystwyth University represents a pivotal move in broadening the global perspectives of our students,” said Idahosa. “By combining our practical, industry-focused education with international experiences, we are equipping the next generation of African creatives with the skills they need to excel in the increasingly interconnected global creative economy.”

Aberystwyth University, founded in 1872, has a long-standing tradition of academic excellence and consistently ranks among the top UK institutions for student experience. The university’s notable academic collaborations include its role as the academic partner for the award-winning film Dry, for which Idahosa served as executive producer.

Mrs. Uzo Orimalade, Head of Brand and Business Development at Del-York Creative Academy, expressed her excitement about the collaboration.

She said, “This partnership will provide our students with invaluable opportunities for global exposure and learning. It’s about equipping them with the practical and theoretical skills they need to distinguish themselves in the competitive global creative industry.”

The MoU demonstrates Del-York Creative Academy’s continued commitment to fostering international partnerships and driving innovation within the creative industry. By aligning with Aberystwyth University, DCA is opening new pathways for its students, connecting local talent to international opportunities, and furthering its mission to nurture world-class creatives.