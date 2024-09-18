Bridging the Policy Gap: How PPIF Will Enhance Accountability and Collaboration in Nigeria’s Digital Transformation

Nigeria has a few policies and strategies in place to support digital transformation and digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

It is argued that while policies such as the Digital Economy Strategy (2020-2030) and the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Policy, which outlines key delivery mechanisms, are in place, execution of key policies down to the state level is lagging.

Insights from diverse studies and stakeholder engagements reveal that a participatory policy implementation framework is essential for ensuring the effectiveness, accountability, empowerment, and sustainability of policies across diverse contexts.

The Participatory Policy Implementation Framework (PPIF) which was developed by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with the GIZ/Digital Transformation Center (DTC) Nigeria was recently handed over to the Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy iin July 2024 for upscaling at federal level. It will be implemented in pilot programs at the state level to promote socialization and adoption.

“The European Union’s commitment to digital transformation is deeply rooted in the EU Commission’s development framework on Digitalization. This framework emphasizes inclusive, sustainable, and human-centric digital growth, principles that resonate strongly with Nigeria’s priorities in the digital economy.

“Our Digital Compass 2030 strategy aims to create a digitally skilled population, robust digital infrastructures, and a secure, sustainable digital environment. These objectives align seamlessly with the goals of the NSA and NDLF.” Says Frank Okafor, the Program Manager, Green and Digital Economy and European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS.

The framework will facilitate inclusive, transparent, and effective implementation of national policies and strategies at sub-national level. Rooted in the principles of stakeholder engagement and collaborative governance, it aims to bridge the gap between policy formulation and execution.

Accordingly, the framework was developed by actively involving diverse stakeholders, including state and non-state actors, private sector, and local communities, at both national and sub-national levels. A structured methodology that incorporates a review of existing frameworks and the adaptation of international best practices, was applied.

The importance of the PPIF in ensuring inclusivity and collaboration in the implementation of policies presents immense benefits to people, businesses, and the country.

It also includes increased transparency and accountability in policy development and implementation processes and building trust between government institutions and citizens.

Furthermore, it will also enhance local relevance by integrating indigenous knowledge and local perspectives, ensuring policies are contextually relevant to the people they serve and enabling policies to be more adaptable to changing circumstances.

PPIF will also enhance policy implementation and sustainability, empower stakeholders, and foster a sense of ownership and responsibility. It will promote evidence-based decision-making and policies for better outcomes.

The Digital Transformation Center Nigeria is, jointly funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

The project focuses on digitalisation, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The main is to contribute to the improvement of the capacity of the Nigerian economy to utilise digital innovations for growth, and to build a thriving and inclusive digital innovation ecosystem.